Roger Goodell Contract Extension Not a Done Deal, Jerry Jones Says

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday there's no contract extension in place for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Clarence Hill Jr‏. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram passed along Jones' response when asked on 105.3 The Fan Radio if a new deal is done for the league's top executive: "It's not."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.