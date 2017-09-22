    Roger Goodell Contract Extension Not a Done Deal, Jerry Jones Says

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk during the NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys at Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    Matt Dunham/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday there's no contract extension in place for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

    Clarence Hill Jr‏. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram passed along Jones' response when asked on 105.3 The Fan Radio if a new deal is done for the league's top executive: "It's not."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

