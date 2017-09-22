Dr. Bennet Omalu Says CTE Drove Aaron Hernandez to Violence, Suicide

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

Dr. Bennet Omalu, who spearheaded research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy, said he believes CTE drove former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez to "suicide and other criminal and violent behavior."

On Friday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from Omalu about both Hernandez and the connection between playing football and suffering brain trauma.

"I am yet to examine the brain of professional football player who does not have CTE or other forms of brain damage," he said. "And we have always known for centuries that if you suffer forceful and/or repetitive blows to your head in whatever human activity, you will suffer brain damage."

