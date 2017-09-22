    Dr. Bennet Omalu Says CTE Drove Aaron Hernandez to Violence, Suicide

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Massachusetts prosecutors on Friday, June 23, 2017, appealed a court ruling that erased the former NFL star's murder conviction in the 2013 killing of a semi-professional football player. Hernandez's conviction inwas voided after he killed himself in prison. Under a long-held Massachusetts legal principle, courts typically erase the convictions of defendants who die before their direct appeals can be heard. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)
    Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

    Dr. Bennet Omalu, who spearheaded research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy, said he believes CTE drove former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez to "suicide and other criminal and violent behavior."

    On Friday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from Omalu about both Hernandez and the connection between playing football and suffering brain trauma.

    "I am yet to examine the brain of professional football player who does not have CTE or other forms of brain damage," he said. "And we have always known for centuries that if you suffer forceful and/or repetitive blows to your head in whatever human activity, you will suffer brain damage."

                     

