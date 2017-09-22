Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Fantasy football owners enter the major portion of Week 3 with a sense of hope.

After weeks of dud offensive performances mostly making up the biggest story, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers played to a 41-39 affair in favor of the latter.

There, Rams running back Todd Gurley put up 32.90 points and 49ers back Carlos Hyde countered with 21.40 points. L.A. quarterback Jared Goff went for 23.58.

A shootout between a pair of rebuilding teams might not inspire some, but points are points at this stage of what has been a down season so far. And based on Gurley's early resurgence, owners can start to lean on stars in a big way.

Let's break down each position.

Week 3 Schedule

Baltimore vs. Jacksonville in London

Atlanta at Detroit

Cleveland at Indianapolis

Denver at Buffalo

Houston at New England

Miami at N.Y. Jets

New Orleans at Carolina

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia

Pittsburgh at Chicago

Tampa Bay at Minnesota

Seattle at Tennessee

Cincinnati at Green Bay

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

Oakland at Washington

Dallas at Arizona

Quarterbacks

Player Projected Points Aaron Rodgers 23 Tom Brady NE 20 Cam Newton* 21 Ben Roethlisberger 19 Matthew Stafford 17 Matt Ryan 12 Drew Brees 12 Jay Cutler 11 Derek Carr 11 Russell Wilson 11 Philip Rivers 10 Jameis Winston 10 Dak Prescott 10 Kirk Cousins 10 Marcus Mariota 10 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It's hard not to gush over Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton going into Week 3.

Newton on his own hasn't looked great over the first two weeks of the season, totaling 14.14 and 11.82 points in so-so matchups. But the Week 3 matchup is the big talking point here—the New Orleans Saints just coughed up 30.78 points to Tom Brady.

For those keeping track, the Saints easily surrender the most points on average to opposing quarterbacks right now after letting Sam Bradford tally 25.54 in Week 1.

Newton is only practicing limited right leading up to the game, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, but he's too good an option to ignore and his veteran status means full practices aren't necessary for a big day.

On a lesser-known name scale, owners should feel comfortable with Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler.

The anticipated debut for Cutler in Week 1 didn't happen thanks to Mother Nature, but in Week 2 he totaled 13.10 points on a 24-of-33 mark.

Newfound efficiency and mistake-free football from Cutler is a nice development as he heads into one of the week's top matchups against the New York Jets.

Those Jets rank only a few spots behind the Saints in terms of points allowed to quarterbacks on average after allowing five total passing scores so far.

Running Backs

Player Projected Points Le'Veon Bell 22 Jay Ajayi* 20 Kareem Hunt 18 Melvin Gordon 17 Devonta Freeman 15 Ty Montgomery 14 Ezekiel Elliott 13 Dalvin Cook 13 LeSean McCoy 13 Leonard Fournette 12 Marshawn Lynch 12 C.J. Anderson 11 Isaiah Crowell 11 Mike Gillislee 11 Christian McCaffrey 10 Javorius Allen 10 Jonathan Stewart 9 Lamar Miller 9 Chris Carson 8 Ameer Abdullah 8 Jacquizz Rodgers 8 Tarik Cohen 8 Derrick Henry 7 Frank Gore 7 Tevin Coleman 7 Mark Ingram 7 Jordan Howard* 7 DeMarco Murray* 7 Joe Mixon 6 Samaje Perine 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Steady is the best way to describe Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon over the first two years of his career.

He hasn't wowed like some might have expected, but 10 touchdowns a year ago helped him remain relevant and a big play in the right matchup.

He has one of the best matchups of Week 3.

Gordon will get to collide with the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that allowed nearly 30 points to notable New England backs in Week 1 before a quiet Week 2.

In one game against the Chiefs last year, Gordon rushed for two scores, making for a great situation; when the field shrinks near the end zone, he becomes the workhorse when the Chargers square off with their rivals.

Other than the usual names, owners should gun for Green Bay Packers lead back Ty Montgomery. The former wideout is on fire to start the season, totaling 15.30 points in Week 1 and another 23.0 on a pair of scores in Week 2.

Montgomery did his damage in Week 1 against the stout defensive front of the Seattle Seahawks, so there shouldn't be any concerns around him at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Those Bengals currently cough up the eighth-most points to opposing backs on average after teams simply grind them down thanks to Cincinnati's inept offense.

Wide Receivers

Player Projected Points Antonio Brown 20 Julio Jones 17 A.J. Green 17 Keenan Allen 16 Odell Beckham Jr.* 15 Mike Evans 15 Michael Thomas 13 Kelvin Benjamin 12 Amari Cooper* 11 Brandin Cooks 11 Davante Adams 11 Michael Crabtree 10 Tyreek Hill 10 Golden Tate 10 Jordy Nelson 10 Dez Bryant 9 DeAndre Hopkins 9 Demaryius Thomas 8 Doug Baldwin 8 Devin Funchess 8 Terrelle Pryor 8 Devante Parker* 8 Martavis Bryant 8 Emmanuel Sanders 8 Alshon Jeffery 7 Larry Fitzgerald 7 Jarvis Landry* 7 J.J. Nelson 7 Adam Thielen 6 T.Y. Hilton 6 Chris Hogan* 6 Kenny Golladay 6 Brandon Marshall 6 Jamison Crowder 6 DeSean Jackson 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Keenan Allen is back, folks.

After missing eight games in 2015 and 15 one year ago, Allen somehow looks like his old self again so far, catching 14 of his 20 targets for 135 yards and a score through two games.

Outings of 9.5 and 10 points don't jump off the page just yet, but a 100-yard day in Week 2 as Philip Rivers settles into making him the top option in the passing attack again is nothing short of a good sign.

So too is a matchup against Kansas City. Sans Eric Berry, the Chiefs permit the fifth-most points to opposing wideouts on average right now, even allowing Philadelphia wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to both hit on 66 yards or more. Allen shouldn't have a problem hitting those numbers.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

As for Carolina's Kelvin Benjamin, he's had a quiet season so far. But, with tight end Greg Olsen now on the shelf, an eight-target day from Week 2 could balloon in size as he becomes the reliable every-down target.

This is especially the case against a Saints defense that has allowed three different receivers to score at least 13.80 points so far.

Tight Ends

Player Projected Points Rob Gronkowski* 14 Travis Kelce 13 Jordan Reed* 12 Zach Ertz 10 Kyle Rudolph 8 Delanie Walker 8 Martellus Bennett 8 Zach Miller 8 Eric Ebron 7 Austin Hooper 7 Hunter Henry 6 Jason Witten 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Outside of the obvious names, tight end is one of the biggest matchup-reliant positions out there.

This remains the case in Week 3, where owners should feel free to target Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 26-year-old has two outings just shy of 10 points so far and a strong total of 18 targets, meaning he's near the top of the pecking order with quarterback Carson Wentz.

Next, Ertz gets the reeling New York Giants, a team that has coughed up a minimum of 10.20 points to opposing starting tight ends so far and a touchdown to each.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Fans know the name Jordan Reed quite well. We're still waiting on the Washington Redskins star to have a breakout game, though fans know what he can do. His chances have been there thanks to the 14 targets over two games, at least.

Reed was a bit of an undercover gem against the Oakland Raiders in Week 3. The unit gave up 7.6 points to Delanie Walker to start the season, then faced the New York Jets, which only targeted a starting tight end once. Reed will get his normal usage and should see a double-digit day.

Defense/Special Teams

Unit Projected Points Denver Broncos 11 Baltimore Ravens 10 Pittsburgh Steelers 9 Philadelphia Eagles 9 New England Patriots 8 Miami Dolphins 7 Kansas City Chiefs 7 Seattle Seahawks 7 Jacksonville Jaguars 6 Minnesota Vikings 6 Author's projections.

Selecting the defensive unit facing the Jacksonville Jaguars remains a viable strategy.

This week the honor goes to the Baltimore Ravens, a unit that has scored 25.0 and 17.0 points over the course of two straight games.

Those games came via great matchups, which the Jaguars provide thanks to quarterback Blake Bortles, who so far has a pair of touchdowns and interceptions while completing 56.4 percent of his passes.

Should Baltimore stop the run, which it hasn't had huge difficulty doing so far, it'll be one of the top-scoring days.

Kickers

Player Projected Points Justin Tucker 9 Stephen Gostkowski 9 Matt Bryant 8 Mason Crosby 8 Cairo Santos 7 Giorgio Tavecchio 7 Dan Bailey 6 Graham Gano 6 Chris Boswell 6 Matt Prater 5 Author's projections.

The underrated part of the New England Patriots taking on a strong defense like the one belonging to the Houston Texans is the impact it has on the kicking game.

Stephen Gostkowski has already totaled a minimum of nine points through two games and the Texans have coughed up the same number while allowing the 10th-most points to the position on average.

If Houston stunts the New England offense, Gostkowski has a big day. If it doesn't, he still has a path to a big day via plenty of opportunities after touchdowns.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.