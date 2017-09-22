    Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    Sep 17, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reacts during the fourth quarter as Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) looks on at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
    Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

    Fantasy football owners enter the major portion of Week 3 with a sense of hope. 

    After weeks of dud offensive performances mostly making up the biggest story, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers played to a 41-39 affair in favor of the latter.

    There, Rams running back Todd Gurley put up 32.90 points and 49ers back Carlos Hyde countered with 21.40 points. L.A. quarterback Jared Goff went for 23.58. 

    A shootout between a pair of rebuilding teams might not inspire some, but points are points at this stage of what has been a down season so far. And based on Gurley's early resurgence, owners can start to lean on stars in a big way. 

    Let's break down each position. 

               

    Week 3 Schedule

    Baltimore vs. Jacksonville in London

    Atlanta at Detroit 

    Cleveland at Indianapolis

    Denver at Buffalo 

    Houston at New England 

    Miami at N.Y. Jets 

    New Orleans at Carolina 

    N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia 

    Pittsburgh  at Chicago 

    Tampa Bay at Minnesota 

    Seattle at Tennessee 

    Cincinnati at Green Bay

    Kansas City at L.A. Chargers 

    Oakland at Washington

    Dallas at Arizona

                

    Quarterbacks

    PlayerProjected Points
    Aaron Rodgers23
    Tom Brady NE20
    Cam Newton*21
    Ben Roethlisberger19
    Matthew Stafford17
    Matt Ryan12
    Drew Brees12
    Jay Cutler11
    Derek Carr11
    Russell Wilson11
    Philip Rivers10
    Jameis Winston10
    Dak Prescott10
    Kirk Cousins10
    Marcus Mariota10
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It's hard not to gush over Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton going into Week 3. 

    Newton on his own hasn't looked great over the first two weeks of the season, totaling 14.14 and 11.82 points in so-so matchups. But the Week 3 matchup is the big talking point here—the New Orleans Saints just coughed up 30.78 points to Tom Brady.

    For those keeping track, the Saints easily surrender the most points on average to opposing quarterbacks right now after letting Sam Bradford tally 25.54 in Week 1.

    Newton is only practicing limited right leading up to the game, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, but he's too good an option to ignore and his veteran status means full practices aren't necessary for a big day. 

    1. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    2. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    3. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    4. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    5. Where Should Fantasy Owners Draft Star Wideout Allen Robinson?

    6. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season

    7. Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?

    8. Will Brandon Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?

    9. Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?

    10. Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper

    11. Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?

    12. Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?

    13. Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady

    Right Arrow Icon

    On a lesser-known name scale, owners should feel comfortable with Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler

    The anticipated debut for Cutler in Week 1 didn't happen thanks to Mother Nature, but in Week 2 he totaled 13.10 points on a 24-of-33 mark.

    Newfound efficiency and mistake-free football from Cutler is a nice development as he heads into one of the week's top matchups against the New York Jets.

    Those Jets rank only a few spots behind the Saints in terms of points allowed to quarterbacks on average after allowing five total passing scores so far. 

                 

    Running Backs

    PlayerProjected Points
    Le'Veon Bell22
    Jay Ajayi*20
    Kareem Hunt18
    Melvin Gordon17
    Devonta Freeman15
    Ty Montgomery14
    Ezekiel Elliott13
    Dalvin Cook13
    LeSean McCoy13
    Leonard Fournette12
    Marshawn Lynch12
    C.J. Anderson11
    Isaiah Crowell11
    Mike Gillislee11
    Christian McCaffrey10
    Javorius Allen10
    Jonathan Stewart9
    Lamar Miller9
    Chris Carson8
    Ameer Abdullah8
    Jacquizz Rodgers8
    Tarik Cohen8
    Derrick Henry7
    Frank Gore7
    Tevin Coleman7
    Mark Ingram7
    Jordan Howard*7
    DeMarco Murray*7
    Joe Mixon6
    Samaje Perine 6
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Steady is the best way to describe Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon over the first two years of his career. 

    He hasn't wowed like some might have expected, but 10 touchdowns a year ago helped him remain relevant and a big play in the right matchup. 

    He has one of the best matchups of Week 3. 

    Gordon will get to collide with the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that allowed nearly 30 points to notable New England backs in Week 1 before a quiet Week 2.

    In one game against the Chiefs last year, Gordon rushed for two scores, making for a great situation; when the field shrinks near the end zone, he becomes the workhorse when the Chargers square off with their rivals. 

    1. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    2. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    3. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    4. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    5. Where Should Fantasy Owners Draft Star Wideout Allen Robinson?

    6. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season

    7. Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?

    8. Will Brandon Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?

    9. Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?

    10. Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper

    11. Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?

    12. Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?

    13. Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady

    Right Arrow Icon

    Other than the usual names, owners should gun for Green Bay Packers lead back Ty Montgomery. The former wideout is on fire to start the season, totaling 15.30 points in Week 1 and another 23.0 on a pair of scores in Week 2. 

    Montgomery did his damage in Week 1 against the stout defensive front of the Seattle Seahawks, so there shouldn't be any concerns around him at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Those Bengals currently cough up the eighth-most points to opposing backs on average after teams simply grind them down thanks to Cincinnati's inept offense. 

              

    Wide Receivers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Antonio Brown20
    Julio Jones17
    A.J. Green17
    Keenan Allen16
    Odell Beckham Jr.*15
    Mike Evans15
    Michael Thomas13
    Kelvin Benjamin12
    Amari Cooper*11
    Brandin Cooks11
    Davante Adams11
    Michael Crabtree10
    Tyreek Hill10
    Golden Tate10
    Jordy Nelson10
    Dez Bryant9
    DeAndre Hopkins9
    Demaryius Thomas8
    Doug Baldwin8
    Devin Funchess8
    Terrelle Pryor8
    Devante Parker*8
    Martavis Bryant8
    Emmanuel Sanders8
    Alshon Jeffery7
    Larry Fitzgerald7
    Jarvis Landry*7
    J.J. Nelson7
    Adam Thielen6
    T.Y. Hilton6
    Chris Hogan*6
    Kenny Golladay 6
    Brandon Marshall 6
    Jamison Crowder6
    DeSean Jackson6
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Keenan Allen is back, folks. 

    After missing eight games in 2015 and 15 one year ago, Allen somehow looks like his old self again so far, catching 14 of his 20 targets for 135 yards and a score through two games. 

    Outings of 9.5 and 10 points don't jump off the page just yet, but a 100-yard day in Week 2 as Philip Rivers settles into making him the top option in the passing attack again is nothing short of a good sign. 

    So too is a matchup against Kansas City. Sans Eric Berry, the Chiefs permit the fifth-most points to opposing wideouts on average right now, even allowing Philadelphia wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to both hit on 66 yards or more. Allen shouldn't have a problem hitting those numbers. 

    CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Michael Thomas #31 of the Miami Dolphins tackles Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the NFL game at the StubHub Center on September 17, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    As for Carolina's Kelvin Benjamin, he's had a quiet season so far. But, with tight end Greg Olsen now on the shelf, an eight-target day from Week 2 could balloon in size as he becomes the reliable every-down target. 

    This is especially the case against a Saints defense that has allowed three different receivers to score at least 13.80 points so far. 

                

    Tight Ends

    PlayerProjected Points
    Rob Gronkowski*14
    Travis Kelce13
    Jordan Reed*12
    Zach Ertz10
    Kyle Rudolph8
    Delanie Walker8
    Martellus Bennett8
    Zach Miller8
    Eric Ebron7
    Austin Hooper7
    Hunter Henry6
    Jason Witten6
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Outside of the obvious names, tight end is one of the biggest matchup-reliant positions out there. 

    This remains the case in Week 3, where owners should feel free to target Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles.

    The 26-year-old has two outings just shy of 10 points so far and a strong total of 18 targets, meaning he's near the top of the pecking order with quarterback Carson Wentz. 

    Next, Ertz gets the reeling New York Giants, a team that has coughed up a minimum of 10.20 points to opposing starting tight ends so far and a touchdown to each. 

    Sep 10, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) leaps to make a catch during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field. Philadelphia Eagles defeated Washington Redskins 30-17. Mandatory Credit: Tommy
    Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Fans know the name Jordan Reed quite well. We're still waiting on the Washington Redskins star to have a breakout game, though fans know what he can do. His chances have been there thanks to the 14 targets over two games, at least. 

    Reed was a bit of an undercover gem against the Oakland Raiders in Week 3. The unit gave up 7.6 points to Delanie Walker to start the season, then faced the New York Jets, which only targeted a starting tight end once. Reed will get his normal usage and should see a double-digit day. 

                 

    Defense/Special Teams

    UnitProjected Points
    Denver Broncos11
    Baltimore Ravens10
    Pittsburgh Steelers9
    Philadelphia Eagles9
    New England Patriots8
    Miami Dolphins7
    Kansas City Chiefs7
    Seattle Seahawks7
    Jacksonville Jaguars6
    Minnesota Vikings6
    Author's projections.

    Selecting the defensive unit facing the Jacksonville Jaguars remains a viable strategy. 

    This week the honor goes to the Baltimore Ravens, a unit that has scored 25.0 and 17.0 points over the course of two straight games. 

    Those games came via great matchups, which the Jaguars provide thanks to quarterback Blake Bortles, who so far has a pair of touchdowns and interceptions while completing 56.4 percent of his passes.

    Should Baltimore stop the run, which it hasn't had huge difficulty doing so far, it'll be one of the top-scoring days.  

                   

    Kickers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Justin Tucker9
    Stephen Gostkowski9
    Matt Bryant8
    Mason Crosby8
    Cairo Santos7
    Giorgio Tavecchio7
    Dan Bailey6
    Graham Gano6
    Chris Boswell6
    Matt Prater5
    Author's projections.

    The underrated part of the New England Patriots taking on a strong defense like the one belonging to the Houston Texans is the impact it has on the kicking game. 

    Stephen Gostkowski has already totaled a minimum of nine points through two games and the Texans have coughed up the same number while allowing the 10th-most points to the position on average. 

    If Houston stunts the New England offense, Gostkowski has a big day. If it doesn't, he still has a path to a big day via plenty of opportunities after touchdowns. 

                 

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Colts Are NFL's Best at Being Bad

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Are the Rams the Best Team in the NFC West?

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rams Edge 49ers in TNF Thriller

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ex-Steelers RB Now Writes for ‘Ballers’

      Bonsu Thompson
      via Bleacher Report