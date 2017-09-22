Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat ProjectionsSeptember 22, 2017
Fantasy football owners enter the major portion of Week 3 with a sense of hope.
After weeks of dud offensive performances mostly making up the biggest story, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers played to a 41-39 affair in favor of the latter.
There, Rams running back Todd Gurley put up 32.90 points and 49ers back Carlos Hyde countered with 21.40 points. L.A. quarterback Jared Goff went for 23.58.
A shootout between a pair of rebuilding teams might not inspire some, but points are points at this stage of what has been a down season so far. And based on Gurley's early resurgence, owners can start to lean on stars in a big way.
Let's break down each position.
Week 3 Schedule
Baltimore vs. Jacksonville in London
Atlanta at Detroit
Cleveland at Indianapolis
Denver at Buffalo
Houston at New England
Miami at N.Y. Jets
New Orleans at Carolina
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia
Pittsburgh at Chicago
Tampa Bay at Minnesota
Seattle at Tennessee
Cincinnati at Green Bay
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers
Oakland at Washington
Dallas at Arizona
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Projected Points
|Aaron Rodgers
|23
|Tom Brady NE
|20
|Cam Newton*
|21
|Ben Roethlisberger
|19
|Matthew Stafford
|17
|Matt Ryan
|12
|Drew Brees
|12
|Jay Cutler
|11
|Derek Carr
|11
|Russell Wilson
|11
|Philip Rivers
|10
|Jameis Winston
|10
|Dak Prescott
|10
|Kirk Cousins
|10
|Marcus Mariota
|10
|Author's projections. *If he plays.
It's hard not to gush over Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton going into Week 3.
Newton on his own hasn't looked great over the first two weeks of the season, totaling 14.14 and 11.82 points in so-so matchups. But the Week 3 matchup is the big talking point here—the New Orleans Saints just coughed up 30.78 points to Tom Brady.
For those keeping track, the Saints easily surrender the most points on average to opposing quarterbacks right now after letting Sam Bradford tally 25.54 in Week 1.
Newton is only practicing limited right leading up to the game, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, but he's too good an option to ignore and his veteran status means full practices aren't necessary for a big day.
Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"
Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2
Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life
Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick
Where Should Fantasy Owners Draft Star Wideout Allen Robinson?
Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season
Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?
Will Brandon Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?
Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?
Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper
Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?
Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?
Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady
On a lesser-known name scale, owners should feel comfortable with Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler.
The anticipated debut for Cutler in Week 1 didn't happen thanks to Mother Nature, but in Week 2 he totaled 13.10 points on a 24-of-33 mark.
Newfound efficiency and mistake-free football from Cutler is a nice development as he heads into one of the week's top matchups against the New York Jets.
Those Jets rank only a few spots behind the Saints in terms of points allowed to quarterbacks on average after allowing five total passing scores so far.
Running Backs
|Player
|Projected Points
|Le'Veon Bell
|22
|Jay Ajayi*
|20
|Kareem Hunt
|18
|Melvin Gordon
|17
|Devonta Freeman
|15
|Ty Montgomery
|14
|Ezekiel Elliott
|13
|Dalvin Cook
|13
|LeSean McCoy
|13
|Leonard Fournette
|12
|Marshawn Lynch
|12
|C.J. Anderson
|11
|Isaiah Crowell
|11
|Mike Gillislee
|11
|Christian McCaffrey
|10
|Javorius Allen
|10
|Jonathan Stewart
|9
|Lamar Miller
|9
|Chris Carson
|8
|Ameer Abdullah
|8
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|8
|Tarik Cohen
|8
|Derrick Henry
|7
|Frank Gore
|7
|Tevin Coleman
|7
|Mark Ingram
|7
|Jordan Howard*
|7
|DeMarco Murray*
|7
|Joe Mixon
|6
|Samaje Perine
|6
|Author's projections. *If he plays.
Steady is the best way to describe Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon over the first two years of his career.
He hasn't wowed like some might have expected, but 10 touchdowns a year ago helped him remain relevant and a big play in the right matchup.
He has one of the best matchups of Week 3.
Gordon will get to collide with the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that allowed nearly 30 points to notable New England backs in Week 1 before a quiet Week 2.
In one game against the Chiefs last year, Gordon rushed for two scores, making for a great situation; when the field shrinks near the end zone, he becomes the workhorse when the Chargers square off with their rivals.
Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"
Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2
Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life
Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick
Where Should Fantasy Owners Draft Star Wideout Allen Robinson?
Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season
Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?
Will Brandon Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?
Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?
Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper
Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?
Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?
Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady
Other than the usual names, owners should gun for Green Bay Packers lead back Ty Montgomery. The former wideout is on fire to start the season, totaling 15.30 points in Week 1 and another 23.0 on a pair of scores in Week 2.
Montgomery did his damage in Week 1 against the stout defensive front of the Seattle Seahawks, so there shouldn't be any concerns around him at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Those Bengals currently cough up the eighth-most points to opposing backs on average after teams simply grind them down thanks to Cincinnati's inept offense.
Wide Receivers
|Player
|Projected Points
|Antonio Brown
|20
|Julio Jones
|17
|A.J. Green
|17
|Keenan Allen
|16
|Odell Beckham Jr.*
|15
|Mike Evans
|15
|Michael Thomas
|13
|Kelvin Benjamin
|12
|Amari Cooper*
|11
|Brandin Cooks
|11
|Davante Adams
|11
|Michael Crabtree
|10
|Tyreek Hill
|10
|Golden Tate
|10
|Jordy Nelson
|10
|Dez Bryant
|9
|DeAndre Hopkins
|9
|Demaryius Thomas
|8
|Doug Baldwin
|8
|Devin Funchess
|8
|Terrelle Pryor
|8
|Devante Parker*
|8
|Martavis Bryant
|8
|Emmanuel Sanders
|8
|Alshon Jeffery
|7
|Larry Fitzgerald
|7
|Jarvis Landry*
|7
|J.J. Nelson
|7
|Adam Thielen
|6
|T.Y. Hilton
|6
|Chris Hogan*
|6
|Kenny Golladay
|6
|Brandon Marshall
|6
|Jamison Crowder
|6
|DeSean Jackson
|6
|Author's projections. *If he plays.
Keenan Allen is back, folks.
After missing eight games in 2015 and 15 one year ago, Allen somehow looks like his old self again so far, catching 14 of his 20 targets for 135 yards and a score through two games.
Outings of 9.5 and 10 points don't jump off the page just yet, but a 100-yard day in Week 2 as Philip Rivers settles into making him the top option in the passing attack again is nothing short of a good sign.
So too is a matchup against Kansas City. Sans Eric Berry, the Chiefs permit the fifth-most points to opposing wideouts on average right now, even allowing Philadelphia wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to both hit on 66 yards or more. Allen shouldn't have a problem hitting those numbers.
As for Carolina's Kelvin Benjamin, he's had a quiet season so far. But, with tight end Greg Olsen now on the shelf, an eight-target day from Week 2 could balloon in size as he becomes the reliable every-down target.
This is especially the case against a Saints defense that has allowed three different receivers to score at least 13.80 points so far.
Tight Ends
|Player
|Projected Points
|Rob Gronkowski*
|14
|Travis Kelce
|13
|Jordan Reed*
|12
|Zach Ertz
|10
|Kyle Rudolph
|8
|Delanie Walker
|8
|Martellus Bennett
|8
|Zach Miller
|8
|Eric Ebron
|7
|Austin Hooper
|7
|Hunter Henry
|6
|Jason Witten
|6
|Author's projections. *If he plays.
Outside of the obvious names, tight end is one of the biggest matchup-reliant positions out there.
This remains the case in Week 3, where owners should feel free to target Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 26-year-old has two outings just shy of 10 points so far and a strong total of 18 targets, meaning he's near the top of the pecking order with quarterback Carson Wentz.
Next, Ertz gets the reeling New York Giants, a team that has coughed up a minimum of 10.20 points to opposing starting tight ends so far and a touchdown to each.
Fans know the name Jordan Reed quite well. We're still waiting on the Washington Redskins star to have a breakout game, though fans know what he can do. His chances have been there thanks to the 14 targets over two games, at least.
Reed was a bit of an undercover gem against the Oakland Raiders in Week 3. The unit gave up 7.6 points to Delanie Walker to start the season, then faced the New York Jets, which only targeted a starting tight end once. Reed will get his normal usage and should see a double-digit day.
Defense/Special Teams
|Unit
|Projected Points
|Denver Broncos
|11
|Baltimore Ravens
|10
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|Philadelphia Eagles
|9
|New England Patriots
|8
|Miami Dolphins
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|Seattle Seahawks
|7
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|Minnesota Vikings
|6
|Author's projections.
Selecting the defensive unit facing the Jacksonville Jaguars remains a viable strategy.
This week the honor goes to the Baltimore Ravens, a unit that has scored 25.0 and 17.0 points over the course of two straight games.
Those games came via great matchups, which the Jaguars provide thanks to quarterback Blake Bortles, who so far has a pair of touchdowns and interceptions while completing 56.4 percent of his passes.
Should Baltimore stop the run, which it hasn't had huge difficulty doing so far, it'll be one of the top-scoring days.
Kickers
|Player
|Projected Points
|Justin Tucker
|9
|Stephen Gostkowski
|9
|Matt Bryant
|8
|Mason Crosby
|8
|Cairo Santos
|7
|Giorgio Tavecchio
|7
|Dan Bailey
|6
|Graham Gano
|6
|Chris Boswell
|6
|Matt Prater
|5
|Author's projections.
The underrated part of the New England Patriots taking on a strong defense like the one belonging to the Houston Texans is the impact it has on the kicking game.
Stephen Gostkowski has already totaled a minimum of nine points through two games and the Texans have coughed up the same number while allowing the 10th-most points to the position on average.
If Houston stunts the New England offense, Gostkowski has a big day. If it doesn't, he still has a path to a big day via plenty of opportunities after touchdowns.
All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.