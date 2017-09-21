    Ricky Williams Arrested on Outstanding Traffic Warrants

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017

    Former NFL football player Ricky Williams, who played for the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins among other teams, addresses an audience during a conference on medical marijuana at Harvard Medical School, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    Former Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams was reportedly arrested Tuesday in Austin, Texas, after he was pulled over during a traffic stop, according to the Austin American-Statesman's Katie Hall

    KXAN's Kate Winkle reported Williams was pulled over because his car did not have a rear license plate.

    The 40-year-old was subsequently arrested on outstanding traffic warrants and released from jail Wednesday after he paid a fine. 

    Williams, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL after he was selected fifth overall in the 1999 draft out of the University of Texas, currently works as an analyst for ESPN's Longhorn Network. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Players Ask NFL for Support in Racial Equality Campaign

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goodell Extension 'Getting Done'

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Sherman: NFL Injury Report Rules Specifically for Gamblers

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cutler Does Not Give a Damn What You Think​

      Tyler Dunne
      via Bleacher Report