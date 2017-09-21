Ricky Williams Arrested on Outstanding Traffic Warrants

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Former Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams was reportedly arrested Tuesday in Austin, Texas, after he was pulled over during a traffic stop, according to the Austin American-Statesman's Katie Hall.

KXAN's Kate Winkle reported Williams was pulled over because his car did not have a rear license plate.

The 40-year-old was subsequently arrested on outstanding traffic warrants and released from jail Wednesday after he paid a fine.

Williams, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL after he was selected fifth overall in the 1999 draft out of the University of Texas, currently works as an analyst for ESPN's Longhorn Network.