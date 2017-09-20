    Pat Neshek Criticizes Zack Greinke for Backing Out on Autograph Agreement

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2017

    Colorado Rockies reliever Pat Neshek watches a pitch to Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Denver. The Diamondbacks won 6-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pat Neshek is a major leaguer and colleague of Zack Greinke's, but he was still reportedly upset the Arizona Diamondbacks ace didn't sign autographs for him.

    According to ESPN.com, Neshek posted on a message board on the website SportsCollectors.net using the username "heat17" and criticized Greinke because he "backed out on a promise to sign baseball cards for him."

    The ESPN.com story called Neshek "a noted autograph hound."

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

