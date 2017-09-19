NFL Picks Week 3: Advice for Current Vegas Odds, Spreads and Over-Under Lines

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are off to a sharp start after victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys.

While both those victories came at home, they may not have much of a problem on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

Denver has received surprising production from quarterback Trevor Siemian (six TD passes and 450 yards), and his play has given the offense a lift. While Siemian has played well, the Denver defense once again has played dominating football and made life miserable for opponents.

The Bills struggle on offense under the best of conditions, and competing against the Broncos defense is much more than Buffalo can handle. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is a solid athlete with an excellent arm and the skills to put the ball on the money. However, it does not seem as though the Buffalo coaching staff has ever had full confidence in his abilities.

If Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott didn't let him cut loose against the New York Jets or Carolina Panthers, it is very unlikely that he will decide to open up the playbook against Von Miller and the Broncos.

The Broncos opened as one-point favorites over their hosts, and the odds quickly changed as Denver moved to a three-point favorite, according to OddsShark.

Unless running back LeSean McCoy breaks a couple of big plays against the Denver defense, the Broncos should have control of this game before the end of the third quarter and win by at least a touchdown.

Matchup, Line, Over/Under, Prediction (Odds courtesy of OddsShark)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, LAR -2/40, LAR/Under

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore -4/39.5, Baltimore/Under

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh -7.5/45.5, Pittsburgh/Under

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, NL, Minnesota

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, Denver -3/40, Denver/Under

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, Carolina -5.5/47.5, New Orleans/Over

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, NL, Detroit

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland -1/40.5, Indianapolis/Under

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, New England -13/43, Houston*/Over

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, Miami -6/41.5, Miami/Under

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, NL, New York

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, Tennessee-3/43, Tennessee/Under

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City -3/45.5, Kansas City/Over

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers, Green Bay -9/44.5, Green Bay/Over

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins, Oakland-3/54, Washington/Over

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, Dallas -3/47, Arizona/Under

*-will cover spread but fail to win game.

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears

The Bears have proved they can take a beating in recent years, and they should be primed to absorb another against the visiting Steelers.

New quarterback Mike Glennon was under pressure early in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Glennon was skittish with the ball, and he threw two interceptions and fumbled once.

The Bears fell 29-0 behind before they scored a late touchdown after the outcome had been decided.

While the Bears are likely to be embarrassed about that performance and will try to bounce back, they don't have the weapons. They have suffered crucial injuries to their wide receivers, and running back Jordan Howard had his arm in a sling Sunday night after the game.

The Steelers struggled to beat Cleveland in the opener, but the Steelers offense was productive in the Week 2 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers prevailed by a 26-9 margin as Le'Veon Bell got the ground game going, and wide receiver Martavis Bryant supported superstar Antonio Bryant with a top receiving game.

The Steelers offense is relentless, and that will put pressure on a Chicago defense that has shown some improvement. The Bears may hold the Steelers off for a while, but not for 60 minutes. The Steelers are 7.5-point favorites, and they should find a way to win and cover the number.

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins

Derek Carr and the Raiders have designs on becoming one of the top teams in the NFL this season, and they have looked like it through the first two weeks.

However, after beating the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets, they face a huge test in going cross country and taking on the Redskins in a prime-time Sunday night game on NBC.

Both teams can move the ball and score fairly easily. This could be the kind of game that goes to the team that has the ball in the final minutes.

The Raiders are three-point road favorites and the total in the game is 54 points. While that total is high, the combination of Carr vs. Kirk Cousins should lead to the over coming through.

Another factor is that neither team has a defense that can match its offensive prowess. Look for the Redskins to record the home victory and for the two teams to score 55 points or more.