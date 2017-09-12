    Colin Kaepernick Tweets Support for Jemele Hill After Donald Trump Comments

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2017

    DANA POINT, CA - OCTOBER 15: ESPN Sportscaster Jemele Hill speaks to the audience during the espnW Summit 2015 at St. Regis Monarch Resort on October 15, 2015 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Mpu Dinani/Getty Images)
    Mpu Dinani/Getty Images

    Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick offered his support for ESPN personality Jemele Hill on his Twitter page Tuesday:

    Hill made waves when she tweeted "Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists" when discussing the sitting president.

    ESPN PR issued a statement saying her comments didn't reflect the view of the company:

    Hill also called Trump "unqualified and unfit to be president" and said "his rise is a direct result of white supremacy."

    As for Kaepernick, he is still unsigned after he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers during the offseason. He made headlines last season when he protested racial inequality, police brutality and social injustice in the United States by kneeling during the national anthem before games.

    While he was the one who offered support Tuesday, Kaepernick's supporters held a "United We Stand" rally outside NFL headquarters in August to support him.

    Kaepernick appeared in 12 games during the 2016 campaign and finished with 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII during the 2012 season after he took over for the injured Alex Smith as the team's primary starter.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Texans QB Watson to Start vs. Bengals

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Colin Kaepernick Already Has a Job

      Rembert Browne
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Ravens RB Woodhead Out Miss 4-6 Weeks

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Moss, Ray Lewis Among Nominees for HOF Class of 2018

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report