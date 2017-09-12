Colin Kaepernick Tweets Support for Jemele Hill After Donald Trump Comments

Mpu Dinani/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick offered his support for ESPN personality Jemele Hill on his Twitter page Tuesday:

Hill made waves when she tweeted "Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists" when discussing the sitting president.

ESPN PR issued a statement saying her comments didn't reflect the view of the company:

Hill also called Trump "unqualified and unfit to be president" and said "his rise is a direct result of white supremacy."

As for Kaepernick, he is still unsigned after he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers during the offseason. He made headlines last season when he protested racial inequality, police brutality and social injustice in the United States by kneeling during the national anthem before games.

While he was the one who offered support Tuesday, Kaepernick's supporters held a "United We Stand" rally outside NFL headquarters in August to support him.

Kaepernick appeared in 12 games during the 2016 campaign and finished with 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII during the 2012 season after he took over for the injured Alex Smith as the team's primary starter.