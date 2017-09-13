Week 2 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries and unexpected performances define the Week 2 waiver wire.

The first week of an NFL season always spits out a notable crop of talent for owners to grab. Those who sit on their hands because they are too attached to initially drafted rosters miss out on potential season-long production and perhaps a boost to contention.

This year isn't any different, not with major names suffering injuries and players putting on shows either out of nowhere (Alex Smith) or much earlier than anticipated (Cooper Kupp).

Below, let's take a look at a list of names owners need to know before they head to the waiver wire on the hunt for improvements.

Week 2 Waiver-Wire Targets

Alex Smith, QB, KC

Tyrod Taylor, QB, BUF

Jared Goff, QB, LAR

Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU

Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI

Javorius Allen, RB, BAL

Chris Carson, RB, SEA

Kerwynn Williams, RB, ARI

Marlon Mack, RB, IND

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR

Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI

Paul Richardson, WR, SEA

Austin Hooper, TE, ATL

Charles Clay, TE, BAL

Cameron Brate, TE, TB

Tyrod Taylor, QB, BUF

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

It was easy for most to leave everyone not named LeSean McCoy on the Buffalo Bills offense left for dead.

This week's waiver wire is proof enough it is time to think otherwise.

There is a big separation between a quality team and the numbers its players can produce. It's why a garbage-time extraordinaire like Blake Bortles has been so valuable over the years. It's a similar story with Tyrod Taylor here—a shrug-worthy matchup against the New York Jets saw him put up an equally modest 224 yards and two touchdowns.

But the line helped him total 19.76 points.

It doesn't sound like much, but he's a nice streaming option. Not only that, Taylor should've had a much bigger day after tossing an interception in the red zone. And the fact he's attempting nearly 30 passes and rushing another eight times is nothing but a good thing.

Versatility and usage is a big deal at quarterback right now, especially when Andrew Luck is still hurt and both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers turned in so-so outings.

Javorius Allen, RB, BAL

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Even before Danny Woodhead's injury, it was time to elevate Javorius Allen's status on the waiver wire.

With the Baltimore Ravens now expected to miss Woodhead for 4-6 weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Allen becomes even more important.

In Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen did the dirty work by rumbling 21 times for 71 yards. More notably, he out-snapped starter Terrance West 33-27, according to his profile on Rotoworld.

Interestingly enough, Allen will see more of the attention than West with Woodhead out of the way because he has shown reliable hands in the past. In 2015, he caught 45 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns.

Meaning, Allen is worth owning, at least until Woodhead returns. Baltimore's passing attack doesn't look well rounded this year, and Allen's early returns could mean the team leans on a committee more than expected.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Golladay has arrived earlier than expected.

It was easy to think the Detroit Lions wouldn't utilize the third-round rookie right away, not with two-wideout sets giving the attention to Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.

Then the fourth quarter in Week 1 happened.

Golladay dropped two touchdowns on the heads of the Arizona Cardinals, a defense led by Patrick Peterson and other notables. He did the damage while catching four of his seven targets, the last number wound up ranked tied for second by the end of the game.

Granted, Golladay isn't going to do this every game:

But important play like this will force the Lions to have the rookie on the field often, even if it means shoving aside a guy like Jones.

And given the Matthew Stafford-led offense Golladay calls home, he's going to see plenty of quantity if the snaps are there.

Charles Clay, TE, BAL

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Loop back to the Bills, a team perhaps ready to offer up more fantasy value than most would've dared predict.

Tight end Charles Clay has flown under the radar for years as a viable option. He made this a strong thought process once again in Week 1, catching one of Taylor's touchdown passes on his way to 11.30 points.

Clay wound up leading the team in targets on the day, with most of the short working going to him and running backs. Short work is fine, though, if the quantity is there and especially great if it comes in the red zone.

With Clay, he's well on his way to a career high in targets at this pace. With Sammy Watkins gone and the offense needing to use him often, owners can expect a reliable floor of production all year long with a ceiling of all ranges based on the matchup.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.