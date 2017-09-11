How NFL Teams, Players Observed National Anthem on 16th Anniversary of 9/11

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Members of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints observed "The Star-Spangled Banner" Monday, opting against partaking in the national anthem protests that have occurred throughout the NFL.

Monday's game coincided with the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Hobie Artigue of Fox 9 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, provided a look inside U.S. Bank Stadium during the anthem:

Daniel Rodriguez sang the anthem. Rodriguez was an officer in the New York Police Department and a first responder at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue postponed the next week of action.

"There was some feeling that carrying on was what was called for," Tagliabue said in an interview with Michael Silver in 2011 for Yahoo Sports. "But in my mind you couldn't continue with business as usual, because this was not business as usual. This was a cosmic, unprecedented event, and playing football games that weekend was not appropriate."