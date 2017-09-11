    How NFL Teams, Players Observed National Anthem on 16th Anniversary of 9/11

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2017

    Oct 9, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of U.S. Bank Stadium during the third quarter between the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans. The Vikings defeated the Texans 31-13. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
    Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

    Members of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints observed "The Star-Spangled Banner" Monday, opting against partaking in the national anthem protests that have occurred throughout the NFL

    Monday's game coincided with the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C.

    Hobie Artigue of Fox 9 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, provided a look inside U.S. Bank Stadium during the anthem:

    Daniel Rodriguez sang the anthem. Rodriguez was an officer in the New York Police Department and a first responder at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

    In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue postponed the next week of action.

    "There was some feeling that carrying on was what was called for," Tagliabue said in an interview with Michael Silver in 2011 for Yahoo Sports. "But in my mind you couldn't continue with business as usual, because this was not business as usual. This was a cosmic, unprecedented event, and playing football games that weekend was not appropriate."

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Colts Rule Out Luck for Week 2

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Arians: Initial Prognosis Has Johnson (Wrist) Out 12 Wks.

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Appeals Injunction for Elliott Case

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lefkoe's MNF Gambling Locks 💰

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report