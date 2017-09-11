NFL Power Rankings: Initial Post Sunday Breakdown Ahead of Week 2

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Thursday's regular-season opener and Sunday's slate provided an initial glimpse at 26 teams in action. It's typical to overreact to the first game after going seven months without consequential football. The current power rankings reflect the previous preseason addition and Week 1 outcomes.

You'll notice teams that haven't played a game didn't dramatically rise or fall due to inactivity. Furthermore, the following listing isn't based on win-loss records. Teams coming off a good season with an early loss may not fall as hard as clubs expected to sink to the bottom of the rankings.

For some squads, it's going to take more than one win or loss to significantly rise or fall in the standings. In one particular case, a head-to-head victory didn't help a bottom team leapfrog a division leader from the previous year.

Again, it's Week 1, the cream will eventually rise to the top, but it takes a decent sample size to push a team off the radar or add a club to the contender category.

Check out the latest power rankings with some notable shake-ups after Week 1.

Power Rankings

1. Green Bay Packers (1-0)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

3. Seattle Seahawks (0-1)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

5. New England Patriots (0-1)

6. Dallas Cowboys (1-0)

7. Atlanta Falcons (1-0)

8. Oakland Raiders (1-0)

9. New York Giants (0-1)

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0)

11. Miami Dolphins (0-0)

12. New Orleans Saints (0-0)

13. Carolina Panthers (1-0)

14. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

15. Detroit Lions (1-0)

16. Tennessee Titans (0-1)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

18. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

19. Arizona Cardinals (0-1)

20. Denver Broncos (0-0)

21. Minnesota Vikings (0-0)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (0-0)

23. Houston Texans (0-1)

24. Washington Redskins (0-1)

25. Los Angeles Rams (1-0)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)

27. Buffalo Bills (1-0)

28. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

29. Chicago Bears (0-1)

30. San Francisco 49ers (0-1)

31. Cleveland Browns (0-1)

32. New York Jets (0-1)

Green Bay Packers Take the Top Spot

The Green Bay Packers won their third straight game over the Seattle Seahawks and take the No. 1 spot in the power rankings.

Most people would assume the Packers reach the postseason for the ninth consecutive year. The defending NFC North champions took on the reigning NFC West titleholders in a close game, but Green Bay's offense overwhelmed Seattle's well-respected defense.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers logged a 300-yard game against a tough unit. The Packers coaching staff also felt comfortable with utilizing Ty Montgomery as the featured running back; he logged 94 yards from scrimmage with a rushing touchdown:

Defensively, the Packers exposed the Seahawks' weak offensive line, which resulted in pressure on quarterback Russell Wilson and little room for the ground attack.

Despite looking impressive in spots during the preseason, running back Eddie Lacy finished with five carries for three yards on Sunday. Aside from a 30-yard gain on the ground, the run defense also held rookie tailback Chris Carson to five carries for nine yards.

Overall, the Packers looked balanced on both sides of the ball, which bodes well for another postseason run.

Baltimore Ravens Earn Respect with Shutout Victory

The Baltimore Ravens defense ferociously attacked quarterback Andy Dalton in the pocket. Thirty-four-year-old pass-rusher Terrell Suggs led the way with two sacks in the team's shutout victory on Sunday—its first since 2009:

Many criticized the Ravens defense for their older playmakers. Suggs turns 35 in October. Safety Eric Weddle takes the field for his 11th season at 32 years old.

The fierce Ravens teams of the past that battled with the Pittsburgh Steelers for AFC North division supremacy don't look similar to this roster in youth, but it's still a well-coached team with savvy veterans who know how to finish a game.

Among all the impressive collective defensive efforts on Sunday, Baltimore's shutout sent the most significant message to the rest of the league. It's still a unit to respect on game day.

When it comes to unfamiliar opponents, it's possible to keep a team off the scoreboard, but Baltimore accomplished the feat on road against a division foe. After missing the playoffs over the past two years, head coach John Harbaugh may right ship in 2017.

Are the Los Angeles Rams an Early Sleeper Team?

Don't put too much stock in the Los Angeles Rams as an offensive juggernaut.

In his head-coaching debut, Sean McVay led his squad to an impressive 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Indianapolis didn't have quarterback Andrew Luck under center, and the defense still needs to jell before anyone notices improvement. The Rams should've cakewalked to victory over their Week 1 opponent.

Nonetheless, quarterback Jared Goff's ability to sling the ball downfield deserves recognition with wideout Sammy Watkins in the huddle and rookie Cooper Kupp turning heads since the preseason. The Rams signal-caller put together an accurate performance when throwing 15 yards or more, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Along with Goff's first 300-yard game, running back Todd Gurley logged 96 yards from scrimmage as a complementary piece to the offense. Los Angeles clicked on all cylinders on Sunday.

Again, it's just the Colts, but we may witness significant growth for Goff and Gurley under McVay. Right now, the Rams stand at No. 25 with the Washington Redskins team coming to town next week.