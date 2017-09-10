    NFL Scores Week 1: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Opening Games

    Andy BaileyFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2017

    FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a 4-yard rushing touchdown as Duron Harmon #30 of the New England Patriots attempts to tackle him during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    NFL football is back!

    Ahead of Sunday's Week 1 action, the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2017 regular season with a convincing 42-27 victory over the defending champion New England Patriots on Thursday.

    Rookie Kareem Hunt and longtime KC quarterback Alex Smith made their fantasy owners proud, as they dominated New England's defense all game. Hunt finished with 246 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. Smith went 28-of-35 for 368 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.  

    Together, they set the stage for a first week packed with explosive performances (though Sunday's were mostly on the other side of the ball):

    Week 1 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
    AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
    Chiefs42-27PatriotsKareem Hunt148 rush yds, 1 TD, 98 rec yds, 2 TDs
    Jets12-21BillsTyrod Taylor16-of-28, 224 yds, 2 TDs, 1 Int, 38 rush yds
    Falcons23-17BearsAustin Hooper2 rec, 128 yds, 1 TD
    Ravens20-0BengalsBAL D/ST4 INTs, 1 fumble recovered, 0 points allowed
    Steelers21-18BrownsAntonio Brown11 rec, 182 yds
    Raiders26-16TitansGiorgio Tavecchio4-of-4 FGs, 2-of-2 XPs
    Jaguars29-7TexansJAX D/STTD, INT, 3 fumbles recovered, 7 points allowed
    Eagles30-17RedskinsPHI D/STTD, INT, 3 fumbles recovered, 17 points allowed
    Cardinals23-35LionsMatthew Stafford29-of-41, 292 yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT
    Yahoo

    Kareem Hunt

    Sep 7, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs the ball for a touchdown against New England Patriots free safety Duron Harmon (30) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-US
    Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

    Kareem Hunt fumbled once during his four years of college football at Toledo. And that happened during his freshman season. On his first carry as an NFL running back, he coughed it up and New England recovered. His response to the mistake was incredible.

    From that moment on, and particularly in the second half, Hunt was the star of the game. He looked equal parts elusive and powerful as both a runner and receiver on the way to the history books, where he could be attached to arguably the best NFL debut ever.

    According to Pro Football Reference, Hunt's 246 yards from scrimmage is the most by a rookie in a team's first game ever. 

    The Chiefs celebrated the debut on Twitter:

    It's safe to say Hunt won't put up numbers like this every week, but he also proved he's a dynamic weapon who could make a season-long fantasy impact.

         

    Jaguars Defense/Special Teams

    Sep 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    It's rare for a defense to show up in this space, but the Jacksonville Jaguars were so dominant on that side of the ball that they wound up being the highest-scoring "player" in fantasy through the early slate of games.

    That's right. A defense racked up 28 fantasy points in Jacksonville's 29-7 drubbing of the Houston Texans. What led to all those points? Oh, just three fumble recoveries, an interception, a touchdown and seven points allowed.

    Ten sacks didn't hurt either, especially this one shared by the NFL that resulted in a score:

    If you were smart enough to start the Jags D today, you're likely already counting this week as a win. That many points from that slot is way above expectations.

    Ravens Defense/Special Teams

    CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 10: Michael Pierce #97 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after recovering a fumble during the third quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by
    John Grieshop/Getty Images

    Again, this is rare. But defenses ruled the early portion of Sunday's Week 1 action.

    The Baltimore Ravens were as dominant as anyone on that side of the ball, as they completed a 20-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals and racked up five turnovers (four interceptions and one fumble recovered).

    Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was understandably pleased with the performance, per the team's Twitter account:

    If the Ravens are back to being the kind of dominant defense they were during their Super Bowl runs, they could push the Pittsburgh Steelers for AFC North superiority.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fournette Leads Jags to Stunning Win Over Texans

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Early Week 1 Winners and Losers

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cards' Johnson Injures Wrist, X-Rays Negative

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Carr Leads Raiders to Week 1 Win vs. Titans

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report