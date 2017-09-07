DraftKings, FanDuel Reach $2.6M Settlement with Massachusetts AG's Office

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

DraftKings and FanDuel, which specialize in daily fantasy sports, will each pay the Massachusetts Attorney General's office $1.3 million to settle a pending lawsuit following "allegations of unfair and deceptive practices by the companies prior to 2016," according to ESPN.com's David Purdum.

"I am glad to have reached these settlements to address various consumer issues that existed at the early stages of this new industry," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. "We have since implemented a set of comprehensive regulations that provide consumers with broad-ranging protections and that have served as a model for many other states."

