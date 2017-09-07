    DraftKings, FanDuel Reach $2.6M Settlement with Massachusetts AG's Office

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, Devlin D'Zmura, a tending news manager at DraftKings, a daily fantasy sports company, works on his laptop at the company's offices in Boston. Nevada has already decided daily fantasy sports are gambling and that people can't put their dollars down on DraftKings and FanDuel until those sites obtain a license in the state. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)
    Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

    DraftKings and FanDuel, which specialize in daily fantasy sports, will each pay the Massachusetts Attorney General's office $1.3 million to settle a pending lawsuit following "allegations of unfair and deceptive practices by the companies prior to 2016," according to ESPN.com's David Purdum

    "I am glad to have reached these settlements to address various consumer issues that existed at the early stages of this new industry," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. "We have since implemented a set of comprehensive regulations that provide consumers with broad-ranging protections and that have served as a model for many other states."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

