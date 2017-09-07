NFL TV Schedule 2017: Week 1 Coverage Map, Game Times and Predictions

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

After six long months, the NFL is finally back, and Week 1 has plenty of must-see TV on the schedule.

Viewers will get to see, among other highlights, Keenan Allen back in action for the Los Angeles Chargers, early signs of what the Tom Brady-Brandin Cooks connection can accomplish and the No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett attempting to terrorize Ben Roethlisberger.

In addition to what we all hope will be great football, Week 1 also features a matchup that's set to begin at 10:20 p.m. ET (yes, you read that correctly), a Monday Night Football doubleheader and what essentially amounts to a Week 1 bye for two teams.

Given the impending arrival of Hurricane Irma, the game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, which was scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, has been delayed to Week 11, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported—previously both teams' bye week.

Here's the coverage map for all the Week 1 games courtesy of 506 Sports:

Below is all the information you need to know about the TV schedule for Week 1, as well as some picks and previews for the must-watch games on tap.

Week 1 NFL TV Schedule and Predictions

Thursday, Sept. 7

Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots (-7): 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC; Pick: Patriots

Sunday, Sept. 10

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills (-5.5): 1 p.m. ET, CBS; Pick: Bills

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington (-2.5): 1 p.m. ET, Fox; Pick: Eagles

Oakland Raiders @ Tennessee Titans (-1): 1 p.m. ET, CBS; Pick: Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans (-4): 1 p.m. ET, CBS; Pick: Texans

Arizona Cardinals @ Detroit Lions (-3): 1 p.m. ET, Fox; Pick: Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons (-6) @ Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET, Fox; Pick: Falcons

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5): 1 p.m. ET, CBS; Pick: Bengals

Pittsburgh (-8.5) Steelers @ Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m ET, CBS; Pick: Steelers

Indianapolis Colts (-3) @ Los Angeles Rams: 4:05 p.m. ET; CBS; Pick: Colts

Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers (-3): 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox; Pick: Packers

Carolina Panthers (-4) @ San Francisco 49ers: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox: Pick: Panthers

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (-5.5): 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC; Pick: Cowboys

Monday, Sept. 11

New Orleans Saints @ Minnesota Vikings (-3.5): 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN; Pick: Saints

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos (-3.5): 10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN; Pick: Broncos

Prime-time Previews

There are four prime-time games scheduled for the opening week of NFL action, and if you live on the East Coast, prepare to be awake until the wee hours of the morning for the Chargers at the Broncos, which doesn't start until 10:20 p.m. Monday night.

The Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 1 features Super Bowl champions New England Patriots, who will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that got knocked out of the AFC playoffs in the divisional round last season.

Kansas City is coming into Foxborough, Massachusetts, with a need to be "mentally tough," according to Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star. That's because the Chiefs, who have their sights set on a Super Bowl before the Alex Smith window closes, can really enter the conversation in the AFC if they upset the Patriots.

According to Paylor, the Chiefs have a "four-part attack in store" for Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Before a regular-season snap has even been played, this Patriots team is looking pretty hard for anyone in the conference to beat on paper, as Brady reunites with a healthy Rob Gronkowski and also has Brandin Cooks in his arsenal this season.

On Sunday night, we move on to an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

Though Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension was upheld on appeal on Tuesday, Elliott can indeed face the Giants in Week 1 as the decision was handed down after the ruling deadline, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported:

The Giants never had a choice but to prepare for Elliott in their defensive game plan, but they can't be happy about the fact that the Cowboys' big three—quarterback Dak Prescott, Elliott and wideout Dez Bryant—will be intact for their Week 1 meeting.

Monday Night Football will feature two matchups this week. The early showdown is between the Saints and Vikings, to be followed by a late clash between the Chargers and Broncos.

The Vikings defense established itself as a dominant unit in 2016, and it returns most of those starters, including Pro Bowlers linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive end Everson Griffen, defensive end Linval Joseph, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith.

But Minnesota's offense is sneakily taking the shape of a contender as well. Sam Bradford is healthy heading into the season, and the Vikings added free-agent running back Latavius Murray and rookie Dalvin Cook in the backfield. Pass-catchers Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph and Adam Thielen each had more than 800 receiving yards in 2016.

Meanwhile, former Minnesota rusher Adrian Peterson will be lining up across from his old team for the Saints. He can help take some of the pressure off premier passer Drew Brees, whose season openers in this league are drawing to a close.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The final prime-time game of the week will feature a classic showdown on either side of the ball with the Chargers offense versus the Broncos defense.

Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers finally has Keenan Allen back in the lineup, looking to make that air game downright explosive. But on the ground, there's Pro Bowler Melvin Gordon, who is entering his third season in the league.

The Chargers will present the Broncos with a complete offensive attack. Von Miller and his crew will look to terrorize Rivers and keep him under pressure as much as possible.

Coverage maps for all Week 1 games can be viewed at 506 Sports. Team stats and rankings courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise noted.

All NFL games can be live-streamed via DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket (if it's out of market), CBS Live Stream, Fox Sports GO, NBC Sports or WatchESPN depending on the game's affiliated station.