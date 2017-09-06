Michael Irvin's Sexual Assault Allegations Under NFL Investigation

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The NFL confirmed sexual assault allegations brought against former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin are being reviewed under the personal conduct policy.

On Tuesday, league spokesman Brian McCarthy provided a statement to Dom Cosentino of Deadspin about the situation.

"Yes, the investigation is ongoing under the personal conduct policy," he said.

In March, TMZ Sports reported a 27-year-old Florida woman alleged she felt sick after returning to Irvin's hotel room and the "last thing she remembers is fighting him off." The woman told police she thought she may have been drugged and raped.

The 51-year-old Florida native denied there was any sexual contact with the accuser. Irvin's lawyer, Larry Friedman, released a statement calling the allegations "completely false," per TMZ.

In July, CBS Miami noted Broward County prosecutors announced they wouldn't bring charges in the case, saying there was "no DNA evidence to establish that a sexual battery occurred." Irvin, who said he was "flat out devastated" by the claims, added the "heinous" allegations had a major impact on him.

Although Irvin wasn't charged in the case, the league still possesses the power to conduct its own investigation and punish the NFL Network commentator under the personal conduct policy, which covers "owners, coaches, players, other team employees, game officials, and employees of the league office, NFL Films, NFL Network, or any other NFL business," per Cosentino.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't face criminal charges for alleged domestic violence last year but is currently facing a six-game suspension from the NFL that's being appealed in the U.S. court system.

Irvin played his entire 12-year professional career with Dallas. The three-time Super Bowl champion retired following an injury-shortened 1999 season.