Colin Kaepernick: Violation Alleged by Michael Bennett 'Disgusting and Unjust'

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick said excessive force by police officers in Las Vegas alleged by Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett is "disgusting and unjust."

Bennett posted a story on social media Wednesday morning that detailed an alleged interaction between himself and the police while he was heading back to his hotel after the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26:

"This violation that happened against my Brother Michael Bennett is disgusting and unjust," Kaepernick wrote on Twitter. "I stand with Michael and I stand with the people."

Kaepernick took center stage with his protest against police treatment of minorities by kneeling during the national anthem last season, an effort later joined by athletes from across the sports spectrum. It's a decision he explained to Steve Wyche of NFL.com in August 2016.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," he said. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

The 29-year-old Wisconsin native has pledged $1 million to "organizations working in oppressed communities," a cause he's continued to update on his official website.

Meanwhile, Bennett is one of several NFL players who've come to the quarterback's defense during his extended stay on the free-agent market since opting out of his San Francisco 49ers contract in March.

John Breech of CBS Sports passed along comments the Seahawks star made in June during a radio interview with Power 105.1 FM about his belief Kaepernick was being "blackballed" by NFL teams.

"Obviously, all the stuff to do with the issues, I think nobody likes race and politics in sports," Bennett said. "I think it's one of the things that nobody really wants to talk about. For him to bring up race and politics in sports, I think it struck a lot of people in the wrong way. You watch the people that really watch football, it's middle America and the people that buy tickets to the game aren't really African-American people, and for him to bring that into that crowd was one thing that people felt like shouldn't have been there."

Although commissioner Roger Goodell downplayed that sentiment in July, stating teams "do what they think is in the best interest of their franchise and what it is that they can do to win," Kaepernick remains unsigned with the regular season set to kick off Thursday night.