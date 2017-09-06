Shannon Sharpe Rips 'Unacceptable' Colin Kaepernick Skit by Jason Whitlock

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe said an image posted by Fox Sports 1 colleague Jason Whitlock showing a Colin Kaepernick impersonator raising a fake fist was "unacceptable" and he planned to discuss the situation with Fox Sports management.

Whitlock caused a stir on social media after posting the photo Tuesday night:

Sharpe responded by saying he would "address" the situation with the head of the company and hoped to talk about the topic more Wednesday.

"I totally denounce his skit," he wrote on Twitter. "Hopefully we can discuss tomorrow."

Whitlock answered criticism (page contains NSFW language) from an individual on Twitter about using a "white dude" as Kaepernick with a reply suggesting that wasn't the case: "Sorry to break your heart, but he's not white. Carry on."

"I remember the good-old days when people sought real information before feigning outrage in a publication or publicly," he wrote Wednesday morning, adding a hashtag for "fake news."

Whitlock has been one of the most outspoken critics in the media of Kaepernick's method of protest. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who's currently a free agent, garnered national attention during the 2016 season for kneeling during the national anthem.

The 29-year-old Wisconsin native explained the reason for his protest to Steve Wyche of NFL.com in August 2016.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick said. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

He opted out of his contract with the Niners in March and hasn't been able to find a new team with the 2017 campaign set to kick off Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Whitlock penned a commentary for the Wall Street Journal last month suggesting Kaepernick supporters were using the quarterback to damage the NFL, which he described as a "conservative American television institution."

"If his goal is to raise awareness around the issue of unfair policing involving black men, he is using a silence tactic no other activist has ever used and, at this point, it's fair to question the effectiveness of his strategy," the Speak For Yourself co-host wrote.

"But what if his goal is to drive a discussion focused on NFL ownership treating him in a racist manner? In that case, Mr. Kaepernick is serving as a Trojan Horse for the progressive media's attack on an iconic institution."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in March that Kaepernick planned to end his protest and stand for the anthem if he was signed for the 2017 season.