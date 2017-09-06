Terrell Owens, Derek Fisher, Nikki Bella Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Cast

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The sports world will have a big presence, as usual, on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

As announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, former NBA player and head coach Derek Fisher and WWE superstar Nikki Bella will be part of the cast of ABC's hit reality series.

The celebrities who take part in the show are paired with a professional dancer, and they compete against each other for the right to take home the mirrorball trophy with winners being determined through a combination of a three-panel judging score and audience votes.

Owens has been partnered up with Cheryl Burke. Fisher is teaming up with Sharna Burgess. Bella will line up with Artem Chigvintsev.

Among those three professional dancers, Burke is the only one who has been part of a winning team. She previously won in back-to-back seasons with singer Nick Lachey and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith in 2006.

Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings won season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in May. Other athletes who have won the dance competition include Laurie Hernandez, Donald Driver, Hines Ward and Shawn Johnson.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.