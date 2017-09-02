Sam Shields Reportedly Suspended 2 Games by NFL

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

ESPN's Field Yates reported Saturday that free-agent cornerback Sam Shields was suspended by the NFL for two games.

In January, Shields was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to WBAY-TV (h/t ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky).

The charges stemmed from an incident on Oct. 19, 2016, during which the Brown County Drug Task Force went to Shields' home in the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area to investigate "suspicions of drug-related activity ... based on parcel sent through the U.S. Mail," per Demovsky.

It was alleged that Shields was holding a blunt when he answered the door and that "several jars of green plant material that was consistent in appearance with marijuana" were found.

Shields eventually pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay a $500 fine, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

The 29-year-old veteran spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers before they cut ties with him during the offseason.

He was limited to just one game in 2016 due to a concussion.

Green Bay signed Shields as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Fla.) in 2010, and he became a significant contributor as a rookie.

Shields won a Super Bowl with the Packers and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

In 80 career games, Shields has 18 interceptions.

As part of Yates' report, he noted that teams have shown little interest in Shields on the free-agent market leading up to the start of the 2017 season.