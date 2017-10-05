Chris Simms' Week 5 NFL Picks

0 of 14

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

There's a common philosophy in the NFL that the season is a long one. You might not view games in Week 5 as particularly important, but I'm here to tell you that every game this week is meaningful.

Every NFL organization I was with broke the season down into quarters. Heading into the second month of the season was big because it represented a chance for an almost-new start. Jon Gruden would stress this idea, and sometimes he'd even put an assistant like Mike Tomlin in charge of motivating the team and sparking changes for the new quarter.

What does this mean for Week 5 in 2017? It means that 1-3 and 0-4 teams have a chance to kick off a new chapter with new-found confidence. Teams that are 2-2 have the opportunity to start the second month with a record above .500—and I promise you that being below .500 in October is a sinking feeling. Any team that manages to get to 4-1 this week will carry a whole lot of momentum moving forward.

This is also the week when we're going to figure out what teams are truly made of. Can a 2-2 team like the Houston Texans cement itself as a threat in the AFC? Are the Cincinnati Bengals as bad as their first-month record would indicate? Is the Patriots defense really enough of a liability to pull the perennial contender down into the depths of the also-rans?

Are there any truly great teams this season, or will there be a bunched pack at the top?

We should have some answers—and plenty of teams are going to have new attitudes—once Week 5 reaches completion. How do I see the week shaking out? Let's take a look.