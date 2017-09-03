Matt Jones Reportedly Claimed by Colts After Release from Redskins

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts claimed running back Matt Jones off waivers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Jones was included among the Washington Redskins' cuts as they trimmed their roster to 53 players.

Jones received multiple opportunities to emerge as a key piece of the Redskins' offensive attack after getting selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. He failed to lock down the starting job, however, and was waived by the team during final cuts after sliding down the depth chart.

The 24-year-old University of Florida product rushed for 950 yards on 243 attempts—a lackluster 3.9 yards per carry—and six touchdowns across 20 appearances for Washington. He added 27 catches for 377 yards and a score.

Injuries have played a role in his lackluster production through two professional seasons. He dealt with numerous ailments, including shoulder and knee issues last year, during his time with the Redskins.

In June, Jones told Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official website he was ready to put in the work to get another crack at playing time in the Washington backfield.

"Definitely it starts here, you know, it starts with practices like this, coming out, competing with the guys, having fun, getting back into it with the coaches and stuff like that," he said. "I'm ready. It's just so much built up, but you know how that goes. I’m out here just to work."

His agent, Hadley Engelhard, struck a different tone during an interview with Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press the same week, though. He said they "asked very politely" for team president Bruce Allen to release Jones so he could seek more promising opportunities.

"Let's move on," Engelhard said. "We're hoping Bruce sees the light and does the gentleman thing and release Matt."

While it didn't happen until after the preseason ended, Jones' camp eventually got its wish.

Ultimately, the powerful back's lack of big-play ability takes some of the intrigue out of this type of addition. He's not likely to make a substantial impact on the Colts, but he could play a niche backfield role and does have starting experience should injuries arise.

Look for Jones to slot in behind Frank Gore on Indianapolis' depth chart as he looks to revitalize his career.