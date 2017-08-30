Terrell Owens Says It's a 'Joke' He's Not Still Playing in NFL

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Terrell Owens has been out of the NFL long enough to attain eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but that didn't stop the six-time Pro Bowler from revealing his astonishment about no longer being employed by an NFL team.

"Me not being on the field right now is a joke," he said to Eric Dickerson on Fox Sports Radio (h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams). "I don’t care what people say. Even though I'm 43, trust me, I'm not your average 43-year-old."

AM 570 LA Sports shared Owens' full comments on Twitter:

Owens last played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010, when he caught 72 passes for 983 yards and nine touchdowns.

That Owens played until he was 37 and put together a 1,000-yard receiving season at age 35 is impressive. Coming back to play at 43 would be historic. Excluding Bobby Marshall, who played in the 1920s and lined up at end rather than wide receiver, Jerry Rice is the only wideout who played into his 40s, and he retired after turning 42, according to Pro Football Reference.

Owens has never been lacking in self-confidence, so it's not surprising that he believes he could still play in the NFL today.

Dickerson's bewilderment that Owens has not been enshrined in Canton, Ohio, is far more justified, though.

Owens was a five-time first-team All-Pro and one of the best wide receivers of the 2000s. He is eighth all-time in receptions (1,078), second in receiving yards (15,934) and third in touchdown receptions (153).

Despite his numbers, Owens may have to wait another year for his call to the Hall. NFL.com's Elliot Harrison reported in February "there was still significant opposition to Owens getting in" as part of the 2017 class, and Harrison reported earlier this month his chances of 2018 look equally slim.