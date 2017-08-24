George Foreman Says Colin Kaepernick Is a Great QB, Deserves a Job in NFL

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Having seemingly criticized Colin Kaepernick earlier in the week, former world boxing champion George Foreman walked back those comments in an interview with TMZ Sports.

"There's nothing wrong with a guy voicing his opinion," Foreman said. "When you're young you gotta have an opinion. What's the use of being young if you can’t protest?"

Foreman added Kaepernick is "a great football player" and that he "can't see why [Kaepernick] doesn’t have a job."

Speaking on the podcast Offended America (h/t the New York Daily News' Nicole Bitette), Foreman said Kaepernick and Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant "haven't been brought up with people who were patriotic to even point them in the right direction."

Kaepernick sparked a movement when he declined to stand for the national anthem before games, while Durant told ESPN.com's Chris Haynes he wouldn't visit the White House if the Warriors receive an official invitation from President Trump to celebrate their 2017 title.

Many have taken issue with the fact Kaepernick remains a free agent after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman argued Kaepernick is being blackballed because of his social activism.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered outside the NFL's headquarters in New York City in support of Kaepernick, while the NAACP wrote a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asking for a "formal meeting to discuss what many in our community are viewing as a league-wide set of retaliatory actions against [Kaepernick] for exercising his First Amendment rights."