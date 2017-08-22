    MLB to Implement Universal Code of Conduct for Fans at Stadiums in 2018

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    Fans applaud Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks as he leaves the baseball game during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    Baseball fans will have to behave at games starting with the 2018 season. 

    "We are working with the clubs on security and fan conduct initiatives at all of our ballparks," MLB spokesman Michael Teevan said, per Scott Lauber of ESPN.com. "We will be issuing a league-wide fan code of conduct for the 2018 season."

    Although teams around the league all have their own rules for fan actions at games, this would be the first set of universal guidelines for Major League Baseball.

