MLB to Implement Universal Code of Conduct for Fans at Stadiums in 2018

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Baseball fans will have to behave at games starting with the 2018 season.

"We are working with the clubs on security and fan conduct initiatives at all of our ballparks," MLB spokesman Michael Teevan said, per Scott Lauber of ESPN.com. "We will be issuing a league-wide fan code of conduct for the 2018 season."

Although teams around the league all have their own rules for fan actions at games, this would be the first set of universal guidelines for Major League Baseball.

