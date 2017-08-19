    NYPD Officers Rally to Help Get Colin Kaepernick an NFL Job

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2017

    Members of law enforcement raise their fists during a rally to show support for Colin Kaepernick, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in New York. Kaepernick, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, became a controversial figure last year after he refused to stand for the national anthem. He said it was a protest against oppression of black people. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    Current and former members of the New York City Police Department rallied in Brooklyn Saturday in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick

    According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), approximately 75 "mostly minority" officers attended the rally and wore T-shirts featuring the hashtag "#imwithkap."

    Frank Serpico, who was played by Al Pacino in the 1973 film Serpico that depicted police corruption, was also in attendance. 

    "He's trying to hold up this government up to our founding fathers," Serpico told the AP.       

    Kaepernick, 29, has been an unrestricted free agent since he parted ways with the 49ers in March. 

    His name has surfaced in several rumors this offseason, most notably regarding backup gigs with the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens

    According to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Kaepernick is not being blackballed for silently protesting during the national anthem and speaking out against social injustice. 

    "He can't be because we're not," Goodell said July 30, per WNST's Luke Jones. "The clubs are making those individual evaluations."      

