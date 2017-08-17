Curt Schilling Says He 'Absolutely' Still Supports Donald Trump

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling reaffirmed his support for President Donald Trump in an interview with TMZ Sports posted on Thursday.

When asked if he was "still with Trump," Schilling replied, "Absolutely, why would I not be?"

Schilling has long been vocal about his admiration for Trump, and he even held a rally for him in Boston last year.

Trump has come under fire for his comments regarding the white nationalist marches and protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Schilling stood up for Trump and provided examples of the president speaking out against hate groups over the years.

He also said Trump's opposition is essentially searching for reasons to discredit him: "He's been asked to [denounce hate groups] over and over again, and it doesn't matter what he says or how he says it. The left, it's not gonna matter. They're going to use that as a talking point for as long as they ... until the next Russian conspiracy shows up."

The former Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles hurler was fired from his job as an ESPN analyst last year after offensive social media posts.

Earlier this year, Schilling criticized ESPN on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT for going "way over the edge on the left" politically (h/t Sporting News).