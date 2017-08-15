Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers (83-34) continue their pursuit of finishing the season with the best record in baseball as they open a two-game interleague series against the Chicago White Sox (45-70) as massive home favorites at the sportsbooks for Tuesday's opener.

The Dodgers have a shot at breaking MLB's regular-season win record of 116 set by the New York Yankees and need to go 34-11 the rest of the way.

Betting line: The Dodgers opened as -360 favorites (wager $360 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.0-4.0, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Why the White Sox can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles lost two games last week to the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres, so maybe the White Sox can find a way to steal one of the two games they will play at Chavez Ravine this week. Chicago came close in the series opener between the teams at home a month ago, falling 1-0 to Clayton Kershaw on a first-inning RBI single.

This time, the White Sox will have the same starting pitcher on the mound in Miguel Gonzalez (6-10, 4.85 ERA), who performed well opposite Kershaw, allowing one run and five hits in six innings with five walks and five strikeouts.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

The Dodgers are just under the pace of winning 117 games, and they must beat teams like Chicago in order to have a shot at breaking New York's mark.

Los Angeles will again have a favorable pitching matchup versus Gonzalez with Alex Wood (14-1, 2.37) going to the mound. The lanky lefty is riding a personal three-game winning streak since suffering his lone loss of the season to the Atlanta Braves on July 21. In Wood's past three outings, he has surrendered seven runs and 21 hits in 19 innings with three walks and 11 strikeouts. The Dodgers outscored their opponents 16-10 in those games.

Smart betting pick

The last time Gonzalez faced Los Angeles, it turned out to be a very low-scoring affair going up against one of the National League's best pitchers. That will be the case again here with Wood in place of Kershaw. The under is 5-2-1 in the last eight interleague games for Chicago, so bet that trend to continue on the MLB odds.

MLB betting trends

Chicago is 7-18 in its last 25 games.

The total has gone under in six of Chicago's last eight games on the road.

Los Angeles is 10-1 in its last 11 games at home.

