    Tramaine Brock's Domestic Violence Case Dismissed Due to Lack of Evidence

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    FILE -This April 19, 2016 file photo shows Tramaine Brock, who played with the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. Prosecutors in California have charged former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock with felony domestic violence. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office says Brock is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in a San Jose courtroom. Brock is accused of punching and attempting multiple times to strangle his girlfriend on April 6 during a dispute over what to watch on television. Prosecutors say one of the strangling attempts occurred as she was carrying their 1-year-old child. (AP Photo/File)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    The domestic violence case against former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock has been dismissed due to a lack of evidence, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.

    Brock was arrested in April after being suspected of felony domestic violence and was released by the Niners a day after his arrest.

    When Santa Clara police officers responded to the report of domestic violence, the woman Brock was dating at the time had "visible facial injuries," per A.J. Perez of USA Today. He was accused of "punching the woman in the face and attempting to strangle her on different occasions," according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

    According to TMZ Sports, however, the woman did not cooperate in the investigation. Jason Cole later reported Brock's case remains the subject of an NFL investigation.

    Brock, 28, spent all seven of his NFL seasons with the Niners. With charges against him dropped, four teams reportedly want to bring him in for a visit, according to Adam Caplan of ESPN. Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area later reported the 49ers have "expressed interest" in Brock.

