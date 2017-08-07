NFL Training Camps: With Quincy Enunwa Injury, Could the Jets Really Go 0-16?

1 of 11

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Jets were probably not going to be competitive this season anyway after following up a five-win campaign with a tank-like offseason that saw them part ways with veteran receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, center Nick Mangold, defensive backs Calvin Pryor and Darrelle Revis, linebacker David Harris and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

But those attempting to view the glass as anything but entirely empty could at least cling to a talented young player like wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who broke out in his third NFL season with 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

Nope.

Two days after he suffered a neck injury in a scrimmage, Enunwa was placed on injured reserve Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. His age-25 season is over before it had a chance to start, leaving the poor Jets and their poor quarterbacks with one of the frailest looking receiving corps in, I dunno, NFL history?

Now we're talking about an offense that will ask Josh McCown/Bryce Petty/Christian Hackenberg to throw to Robby Anderson/ArDarius Stewart/Charone Peak/Austin Seferian-Jenkins ("I'm fine, I just threw up in my mouth a little bit"). Considering the state of that unit and the "losses" they "suffered" earlier in the offseason, it's hard to see them winning more than a game or two.

Could the Jets pull a 2008 Lions and go 0-16? They're lucky enough to host the Jaguars this season, and they do play the Buffalo Bills at home on a Thursday which is always a bit of an advantage. They could beat those teams or a perma-limping Chargers squad in December, and you know what they say about any given Sunday.

But it certainly looks as though this skeleton of a team will be an underdog all season long... and possibly winless.