NFL Training Camps: With Quincy Enunwa Injury, Could the Jets Really Go 0-16?
We're in the heart of training camp season now, with all 32 NFL teams preparing for the first official week of preseason football. And to kick off the week, we had a wild Monday that included injuries, updates on injured key players, signings, retirements, preliminary depth chart releases, rumors regarding players in trouble, and of course the arrival of Jay Cutler in Miami.
Football might not be back back until Sept. 7, but we're already moving at a regular-season pace.
From Buffalo to Cleveland to the Beltway to Kansas City to Florida, Texas, Colorado and California, here's what you need to know from a busy day on the NFL training camp schedule.
Jets Lose Enunwa for the Season: Can They Win a Game?
The New York Jets were probably not going to be competitive this season anyway after following up a five-win campaign with a tank-like offseason that saw them part ways with veteran receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, center Nick Mangold, defensive backs Calvin Pryor and Darrelle Revis, linebacker David Harris and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
But those attempting to view the glass as anything but entirely empty could at least cling to a talented young player like wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who broke out in his third NFL season with 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.
Nope.
Two days after he suffered a neck injury in a scrimmage, Enunwa was placed on injured reserve Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. His age-25 season is over before it had a chance to start, leaving the poor Jets and their poor quarterbacks with one of the frailest looking receiving corps in, I dunno, NFL history?
Now we're talking about an offense that will ask Josh McCown/Bryce Petty/Christian Hackenberg to throw to Robby Anderson/ArDarius Stewart/Charone Peak/Austin Seferian-Jenkins ("I'm fine, I just threw up in my mouth a little bit"). Considering the state of that unit and the "losses" they "suffered" earlier in the offseason, it's hard to see them winning more than a game or two.
Could the Jets pull a 2008 Lions and go 0-16? They're lucky enough to host the Jaguars this season, and they do play the Buffalo Bills at home on a Thursday which is always a bit of an advantage. They could beat those teams or a perma-limping Chargers squad in December, and you know what they say about any given Sunday.
But it certainly looks as though this skeleton of a team will be an underdog all season long... and possibly winless.
Anquan Boldin Joins the Bills
Rookie second-round pick Zay Jones has been an early-camp sensation in Buffalo, but don't go picking the wide receiver in the first few rounds of your fantasy draft. Jones was always going to have to fight for reps with talented No. 1 option Sammy Watkins, but now the Bills have further shored up the receiver position with the addition of veteran wideout Anquan Boldin.
While that could be bad news for Jones, it's a great move for a Bills team that needed some more experience and talent in the receiving corps after losing Robert Woods, Marquise Goodwin and Justin Hunter in the offseason. Boldin might not have a ton of gas left in his tank at the age of 36, but the three-time Pro Bowler caught 70.5 percent of the passes thrown his way while scoring eight touchdowns last year as a member of the Detroit Lions.
For $2.75 million on a one-year contract (per Schefter), this is a low-risk move with a potentially high reward.
Jay Cutler Arrives in Miami, Doesn't Practice, Won't Play Thursday
Four days after quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a knee injury which the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported to be a partially torn ACL, his brand-new replacement, Jay Cutler, reported for his first day of work in South Florida on Monday.
But the 11-year veteran didn't practice and isn't going to play in Miami's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, according to Salguero, who reports that the team is "giddy" nonetheless.
And frankly, they should be. It's not often you lose a franchise quarterback and have the ability to replace him with a veteran as good as Cutler.
Just one year ago, the 34-year-old was coming off the highest-rated campaign of his NFL career. Still arguably in his prime in 2015, he was ranked as a top-10 quarterback in terms of DYAR (Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement) and DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) at Football Outsiders.
He may not have been a superstar that year or ever, but only eight qualified passers had higher yards-per-attempt averages in 2015.
And yes, a lot has changed since then. But Cutler has the talent, he probably has some football left in him and we know he and Dolphins head coach Adam Gase have a strong connection. In fact, during that shiny 2015 season, Gase was his offensive coordinator in Chicago.
That being said, he was available for a reason. And it might be a tad concerning that, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cutler's wife pushed him to return.
Vince Wilfork Retires
But as one popular veteran returned to professional football, another bid adieu to the game in a very modern fashion. Less than three months after telling SiriusXM NFL Radio that he was "not retired," free-agent defensive tackle Vince Wilfork confirmed on Monday that he is indeed done playing in the NFL.
And like some kind of millennial, he did so via a sponsored tweet that plugged a charcoal company.
The Patriots dynasty has spanned so many seasons that it's actually rather difficult to attach specific players not named Tom Brady to the run they've had. Most were either around in the early part of the 21st century or for the recent run in which they've won two Super Bowls in a three-year span. But Wilfork was around for a little bit of both, winning Super Bowls in his first (2004) and last (2014) year with the team. He was also a five-time Pro Bowler and a fan favorite.
The big guy will be missed.
John Harbaugh Not Worried About Joe Flacco
A back injury continues to sideline Baltimore Ravens franchise quarterback Joe Flacco, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn't seem too concerned that the veteran will miss anything crucial.
"I don't think it's going to be a problem because Joe knows the offense," Harbaugh said Monday, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "But still, there's a rhythm, a chemistry and timing and execution that practice is valuable for. So, the sooner the better, but not before he's ready."
Hensley notes that the team doesn't have an exact return date in mind, but he relayed on Sunday that Harbaugh believes the Super Bowl XLVII MVP is "getting better every single day."
That's gotta sound nice to Ravens fans. Then again, would we have expected Harbaugh to say anything else?
Regardless, get used to seeing Ryan Mallett this summer, Ravens fans.
Zeke Elliott Suspension Looming?
Will Ezekiel Elliott be suspended as a result of a league investigation into an Ohio woman's accusations of abuse? It's a question that has dominated the NFL news cycle for much of the summer, and there was a clue on Monday that we could be getting an answer soon.
Per Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead, Cris Carter said on FS1's Undisputed that he'd be "shocked" if Elliott wasn't suspended in the next 48 hours, citing the Tom Brady case in which the league accused Brady of impeding its investigation by destroying evidence.
Speaking strictly in football terms, that would obviously be a huge blow to a Cowboys team that suffered several large losses while strapped for salary cap space in the offseason. Elliott and Dak Prescott made up one of the best rookie duos in NFL history, but they made each other better.
Prescott and the offense should still be solid behind a strong offensive line, regardless of who's in the backfield. But with so many questions on defense they have to be superb, not just solid. And there's little margin for error in a highly competitive division that hasn't had a repeat champion in over a decade.
So Cowboys fans had better hope Carter has bad information. And for what it's worth, Goodell did fire back by telling Newsday's Bob Glauber that the league office hasn't "made any decisions yet," emphasizing that he doesn't think Carter "has anything to do with the decision."
Jarvis Landry Under Investigation?
But Elliott is no longer the only young NFL star facing potential discipline. That's because 24-year-old two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is under police investigation for possible domestic battery charges stemming from an alleged incident with his girlfriend earlier this year.
Word of the investigation was first reported by the Associated Press but Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has since acknowledged the ordeal, per ESPN.
The good news is the other involved party, Estrella Cerqueira, has released a statement that claims Landry didn't physically harm her.
“I was not in any way physically harmed,” the statement read, per Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Yes, we are going through a civil family court case and emotions are high, but I would like to make it very clear that Jarvis would never, ever do anything to harm me or anyone else. Jarvis and I are happily raising our beautiful daughter.”
But as we've seen, that doesn't mean Landry is in the clear yet. Elliott wasn't charged, nor was Ben Roethlisberger but he was still suspended after the league investigated sexual assault allegations launched against him in 2009 and 2010.
Landry is coming off back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons. Already facing questions at quarterback, the Dolphins can't afford to lose him for any amount of time.
Tyreek Hill Can Do It All, Won't Be Asked to
Last year, Kansas City Chiefs rookie sensation Tyreek Hill became the first player in NFL history to score three-plus touchdowns as a receiver, a runner and a return man in one season. Hill also appeared to make a larger impact as the season wore on, and he's expected to play a bigger role on offense with Jeremy Maclin gone this year.
But there's a chance Hill will trade in some special-teams plays in return for those extra offensive reps.
Per of the Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star, the 23-year-old will be "surrendering the bulk of his kick return assignments" in 2017, but the team is indeed "shaping [him] into a prime wide receiver target."
Only one of Hill's 12 total touchdowns last year came on a kickoff return, and he took only 14 back in total. So this is a small sacrifice, and seeing more of Hill is never a bad thing unless you're cheering for whoever the Chiefs are playing.
Brock Osweiler Will Start Cleveland's Preseason Opener
Several NFL teams rolled out their initial depth charts on Monday, and while it's too early to read deeply into those tables there were some interesting revelations.
For instance, neither Cody Kessler nor DeSone Kizer will start the Cleveland Browns' first preseason game Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints. Instead, that, um, honor will go to Brock Osweiler, despite the fact many figured he'd be off the roster by now after being acquired for what appeared to be mainly financial reasons in March.
However, that might not indicate much at this stage.
"Brock hasn’t really gotten any first team reps and this will give him that chance," Browns head coach Hue Jackson said, per Patrick Maks of the team's official website. "We look forward to seeing what he can do with this opportunity throughout the week and against the Saints."
Don't be surprised if the tall, talented Osweiler comes through. He has more starting experience and raw ability than Kessler and Kevin Hogan, and Kizer might need some time.
Siemian and Lynch Listed as Co-Starters in Denver
The other interesting quarterback depth chart revelation came out of Denver, where the Broncos decided not to give either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch a public edge in their quarterback competition.
As Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post points out, the team listed Siemian "OR" Lynch in the No. 1 quarterback spot on said chart while also stating that Siemian would start the team's first preseason game and Lynch would start the second one.
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson recently determined that Siemian was ahead of Lynch "basically by default," which is concerning considering that the former was a seventh-round pick and the latter was a first-rounder. Now, Lynch is guaranteed at least one start beyond this week's relief appearance in order to win the job.
If he fails, we'll start calling him a bust.
Latavius Murray Comes off the PUP
The Minnesota Vikings also released their first post-Adrian Peterson depth chart on Monday, and on it in Peterson's vacated spot was promising rookie back Dalvin Cook. That's because Cook is expected to do big things after putting up huge numbers at Florida State, but the second-round pick also benefited from the fact free-agent addition Latavius Murray wasn't available for much of the offseason.
Things are about to change.
With his surgically-repaired ankle finally healthy, the team announced that Murray was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday, which should at least give the Vikings another healthy competition for reps and an option other than the unproven Cook and disappointing former third-round pick Jerick McKinnon.
Murray's got a 1,000-yard season under his belt and is coming off a 12-touchdown campaign in Oakland. He hasn't been very consistent the last couple years, but he's being paid handsomely for a veteran running back (three years, $15 million) and he has the ability to play a large role as at least a platoon back.