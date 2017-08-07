MLB Legend Don Baylor Dies at 68

Matt Brown/Getty Images

Former MLB outfielder and manager Don Baylor died Monday from multiple myeloma.

He was 68.

"Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life," Baylor's wife, Rebecca, said in a statement, per ESPN.com.

Baylor, who won the 1979 American League MVP with the California Angels, played for six teams over a 19-year MLB career. He later went on to manage the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs.

