    MLB Legend Don Baylor Dies at 68

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: A portrait-like view of hitting coach Don Baylor #25 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during batting practice before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 31, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Brown/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images)
    Matt Brown/Getty Images

    Former MLB outfielder and manager Don Baylor died Monday from multiple myeloma.

    He was 68.

    "Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life," Baylor's wife, Rebecca, said in a statement, per ESPN.com.

    Baylor, who won the 1979 American League MVP with the California Angels, played for six teams over a 19-year MLB career. He later went on to manage the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs.

             

