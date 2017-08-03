    Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend Nessa Diab Tweets 'Django' Comparison at Ray Lewis

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    Colin Kaepernick (L) and Nessa attend the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
    ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

    Radio host Nessa Diab, the girlfriend of free-agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, posted a message on social media Wednesday night directed toward former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis that made reference to the 2012 movie Django Unchained

    On Thursday, TMZ Sports spotlighted Nessa's effort to compare Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to characters played by Samuel L. Jackson and Leonardo DiCaprio:

    Baltimore has been linked to Kaepernick as a possible insurance policy while starting QB Joe Flacco deals with a back injury. He's remained on the open market since early March when he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

    Lewis posted a video on his Twitter account Tuesday suggesting the former Niners starter could keep his efforts at social activism private as he seeks another opportunity in the NFL:

    Meanwhile, Dianna Russini of ESPN reported Wednesday that Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh supported the idea of signing Kaepernick, but it was met with "resistance" from Bisciotti.

    Newsome later released a statement to downplay the rumor: "We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision. Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move. Whoever is making those claims is wrong."

    Kaepernick became one of the most polarizing figures in sports last year when he knelt for the national anthem as a protest against police brutality and social injustice.

    Bisciotti was asked during a fan forum over the weekend about potential damage to the team's "brand" if it signed the quarterback, and he said they were "sensitive" to supporter concerns.

