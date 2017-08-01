NFL in Talks with Jerry Jones, Yankees to Combine Event, Hospitality Business

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL is considering a partnership with Legends Hospitality Management, a hospitality company founded by the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The Wall Street Journal's Matthew Futterman and Shalini Ramachandran (via USA Today's A.J. Perez) reported Tuesday the NFL is looking to combine its current hospitality and events business with Legends.

According to its official website, Legends already partners with three NFL teams—the Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.

The San Jose Mercury News' Tim Kawakami reported in March that Legends is also responsible for selling the suites and sponsorships for the Oakland Raiders' stadium in Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams' in Inglewood, California.

Between that and Legends' financial commitments to the 49ers, a source told Kawakami that Legends "is potentially set to become more valuable, by itself, than most NFL franchises."

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman also reported on the increased influence Legends provides Jones in the NFL.

"Jones, in some ways, has pulled the NFL's version of a Jedi mind trick," Freeman wrote. "Other teams are using him to run big parts of their business, and he, in turn, has gained a significant influence on the finances of those teams, according to league officials familiar with the matter."

Futterman and Ramachandran reported an agreement between the NFL and Legends is far from imminent. They speculated some owners may be concerned about the fact Jones would stand to gain more financially from the deal than his fellow owners.