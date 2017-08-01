Jose Altuve Posts Historically Good July Batting Average

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve finished Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays 2-for-4 with two RBI.

The Astros put up 14 runs in the contest to take the final game of July, while Altuve's two-hit night upped his batting average to .485 for the month. His mark is the highest by a player with at least 100 plate appearances during a calendar month since Todd Helton's .512 batting average in May 2000, per MLB Stat of the Day.

Altuve collected at least one hit in all but two of his games played during July, notching four home runs and 21 RBI while stealing eight bases. Although July's Player of the Month award hasn't been announced, he seems like a leading candidate to earn it.

Despite the 27-year-old's fantastic month at the dish, the Astros turned in just a 15-9 record over that span, just slightly better than June's 16-11 mark and the second-worst month overall this season. The team started the second half off somewhat slowly as well, posting just a 9-7 record through the first 16 games.

Houston didn't make a ton of splashy deals at the non-waiver trade deadline Monday, but they did pick up veteran starter Francisco Liriano from the Toronto Blue Jays, per Sports Illustrated. His 5.88 ERA on the season isn't overly impressive, but he's been a bit better in his last couple of starts.

Altuve and the Astros flip begin a new month at the diamond Tuesday, facing the Rays in the second of a four-game series against the foe.