    Colin Kaepernick Placed 39th on NFLPA Official Merchandise Top-50 List

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is searching for a home in the NFL, but his merchandise is still flying off shelves. 

    On Tuesday, Peter Schrager of NFL Network's Good Morning Football reported Kaepernick ranked 39th on the NFL Players Association's official merchandise top-50 list and is the only player not on a roster among the top 50.

    Kaepernick's merchandise has sold well for the past year. The 29-year-old had the NFL's 17th-best selling jersey in May, even though he had been a free agent since March after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

    After publicly acknowledging his protest regarding the treatment of people of color during the national anthem last August, Kaepernick pledged to donate $1 million and all of the money received from his jersey sales to help build organizations in oppressed communities around the country.        

    Kaepernick's donation total was up to $700,000 through April after the latest round of pledges to four different organizations, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

