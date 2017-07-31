MLB Trade Rumors: Top Reports Before 2017 Deadline

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The MLB non-waiver trade deadline is just hours away as teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to strike last-minute deals.

A few big names still remain on the trading block, and we're bound to see at least one big move before the day ends.

Here's a look at the latest chatter surrounding three top pitchers:

Sonny Gray

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray remains the New York Yankees' No. 1 target as the deadline nears:

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the two sides didn't get far on Sunday but that a transaction could happen:

Expect a deal to get done. Gray, who has a 3.43 ERA this season, would be a huge boost to the Yankees' rotation. Although the starters have gotten the job done for the most part, they have been inconsistent at times.

Gray has been consistent in his last six games, pitching to the tune of a 1.37 ERA, per Baseball Reference. His "worst" outing was against the Chicago White Sox during that span, as he went six innings and allowed two earned runs while striking out five.

Although Gray would be moving from the cavern that is Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum to Yankee Stadium, where routine pop flies can become cheap home runs, he should still find success in pinstripes given his track record this year.

Yu Darvish

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported some interesting news on Yu Darvish on early Monday morning.

For days, it seemed like the Los Angeles Dodgers were the No. 1 contender for the Texas Rangers ace.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, per Rosenthal: "The Dodgers and Yankees reportedly are the teams hottest on Darvish, and the Rangers can send him to either without restriction. Both clubs, while fluid in trade discussions, appear to be placing a higher priority on other pursuits."

Rosenthal went on to mention that L.A. is focusing more on acquiring Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton. He also noted the Dodgers' decision to not include top pitching prospect Walker Buehler in a deal is a sticking point, as Texas prefers to land him over some other players in L.A.'s farm system.

Therefore, another team could sneak in and land Darvish, who is a free agent after this season. Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network mentioned the Cleveland Indians could be that team:

However, Morosi also noted Darvish can block a trade to Cleveland:

Expect Darvish to head somewhere before the end of the day, but given the recent news, it's anyone's guess as to where that will be.

If the Yankees are focusing on Gray, and if the Dodgers don't want to deal their top prospect, and if Darvish doesn't want to go to Cleveland, then perhaps a fourth mystery team is in play.

Zach Britton

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, it's a coin flip as to whether Zach Britton gets dealt before the deadline:

Jon Heyman noted that three teams are vying for Britton and that Baltimore wants a big return:

Britton is a two-time All-Star who had a 0.54 ERA last season. From 2014-2016, that ERA was 1.38. He's a two-time All-Star and one of the (if not the) best relievers in the game when he is healthy.

However, Britton has dealt with a forearm strain this year that has cost him two months of the season, and he's working his way back into form right now. His 3.32 ERA this year is his worst mark since 2013, but expect him to return to his old self sooner rather than later.

Therefore, the Baltimore Orioles should get a good return on Britton, even if there are question marks surrounding this season.

Given the amount of playoff contenders that need bullpen help, the guess here is that a deal gets done before the deadline.