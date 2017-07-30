Roger Goodell: Colin Kaepernick Isn't Being Blackballed, Is a Football Decision

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell maintains the league has no role in Colin Kaepernick remaining an unsigned free agent heading into the 2017 season.

According to Luke Jones of WNST, Goodell said that each of the 32 teams has made a "football decision" to avoid signing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

"He can't be [blackballed] because we're not," Goodell said, per Jones. "The clubs are making those individual evaluations."

The 29-year-old is coming off a solid individual season for the 49ers, throwing 16 touchdowns with four interceptions in 12 games (11 starts). He also added 468 rushing yards and two touchdowns. However, he has become a divisive figure in the sports landscape because of his decision to kneel during the national anthem as part of a protest against police brutality.

Several teams have at least considered signing Kaepernick over the course of the offseason, with the Seattle Seahawks bringing him in for a visit before going in another direction.

The Baltimore Ravens are the most recent team to debate signing the quarterback but are still apparently conflicted. Ravens president Dick Cass and owner Steve Bisciotti discussed the situation Sunday, per Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun:

Baltimore especially needs help at quarterback with starter Joe Flacco currently dealing with a back injury that might keep him out three to six weeks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

There are still other options if the Ravens don't sign Kaepernick, and things can certainly change if there are injuries in training camp or the preseason.