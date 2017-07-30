MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Potential Last-Minute Deals Before Deadline

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The 2017 MLB non-waiver trade deadline will arrive at 4 p.m. ET Monday, and several big names could be on the way to new teams.

As is often the case at this time of the year, there's a literal arms race happening. Among those still being haggled over are starting pitchers Sonny Gray, Yu Darvish and Justin Verlander.

Which teams will pony up with the winning offers to bolster their rotations? A look around the league can provide some clues.

Sonny Gray to the Yankees?

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Sonny Gray has dealt with various injuries over the past two years, but he's still on the right side of 30, boasts a solid career ERA of 3.42 and finished third in Cy Young voting in 2015.

Perhaps most importantly, though, Gray is on a team-friendly contract the New York Yankees would like to get hold of.

And while talks generally appear to be at a standstill, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported that a deal is still the likely outcome.

"The [Oakland] Athletics view Sonny Gray one way. The Yankees view him another," Rosenthal wrote on Facebook. "But both teams need to complete this trade more than they care to admit, and the best guess is that it will happen."

If the trade does go down, Gray would almost certainly be the No. 2 or No. 3 starter for a team firmly in the playoff hunt.

New York leads the American League East and is second in the division in team ERA. Adding a quality starter should help carry the Yankees through the regular-season finish line.

If negotiations fall through, New York reportedly has backup plans, per FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman:

But the ideal outcome for the Yankees is bring in Gray, who is under contract through 2019, something that can't be said of the other pitchers in Heyman's tweet.

Another Bat for the Colorado Rockies?

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies hold a five-game advantage over the Milwaukee Brewers for the second National League wild-card spot thanks in large part to their offense. But they may be looking for even more pop from the catcher's spot.

"The Rockies have expressed interest in [Texas] Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, according to Major League sources" MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan wrote. "A trade is not imminent, but the Rockies are looking to upgrade their catching as Monday's non-waiver Trade Deadline approaches."

While Lucroy has seen his production fall off this year, he has a track record as a hitter and more experience than Colorado's Tony Wolters.

Now halfway through his second season in the bigs, Wolters has zero home runs and 14 runs batted in. Lucroy's 162-game averages are 16 home runs and 78 RBI, and he's one year removed from an All-Star appearance.

Perhaps swinging in the thin air of Denver could help get Lucroy back on track offensively.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Aren't Satisfied

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball and are on pace for an absurd 114 wins, which would put them just two shy of the Major League record. Yet the front office appears intent on adding even more firepower.

On Thursday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported:

And on Saturday, Rosenthal wrote: "Gray, Rangers ace Yu Darvish and Orioles closer Zach Britton are the Dodgers’ three main targets, according to sources."

L.A. is in win-now mode, and the concerns that come with renting a player are less applicable in that situation. Even if he's only there for the rest of this 2017 run, adding Darvish to a rotation that already includes Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood should terrify the rest of the league.

Justin Verlander Staying Put?

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Justin Verlander has spent his entire legendary career with the Detroit Tigers. And despite some previous rumblings that he may be moved in an effort to expedite their rebuild, it looks like that may be on hold.

Barring a...last-second turnabout, iconic Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander will remain in Detroit after Monday's trade deadline," Heyman wrote for FanRag Sports. "There's been a lot of speculation about Verlander since the Tigers are conducting a sale, but sources say it would take a 'miracle' for him to change teams."

Verlander is 34 and in the midst of just the third season of his career in which he's recorded fewer wins than losses. And he's on a contract that will pay him $28 million per year through at least 2019. If he finishes in the top five in Cy Young voting that year, he would be eligible for another $22 million in 2020, when he'll be 37.

With that kind of financial obligation to a player near the end of his career, it's easy to see why teams might not be willing to sell the farm for him. And Detroit is understandably unwilling to give him up for nothing.

So for at least the remainder of this season, it looks like Verlander will continue to be a lifetime Tiger.