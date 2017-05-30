Jake Arrieta Approved of Bryce Harper-Hunter Strickland Brawl

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Count Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta among those who was entertained by Monday's brawl between Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Hunter Strickland.

Arrieta said Tuesday on 670 The Score's Bernstein and Goff Show:



"I don't think anybody is right or wrong. I thought it was awesome. Every once in a while, it's refreshing to see two teams emotionally charged getting after it. And when something like that happens versus continuing to chirp and talk about it, why don't you go out there and see somebody? That's exactly what happened in the game yesterday."

Arrieta also noted he thinks the home-plate umpire was smart to let the scuffle unfold after Strickland plunked Harper with a 98 mph fastball:

"If two guys want to go see each other, let them be in the middle, let them throw some punches, then break it up. I don't like to see any sucker punches. I do think in the heat of battle if you're getting hit on the hip with 98, then you should be able to go out and see somebody. I think the umpires handled it well. They let them exchange for a moment, then they tried to break it up."

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced Strickland received a six-game suspension, while Harper was hit with a four-game suspension.

Both players have opted to appeal the bans and will be eligible to play until their cases are heard.