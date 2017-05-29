Carlos Correa Becomes 4th-Fastest Shortstop to 50 Career Home Runs

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa squared up a pitch off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana in the fourth inning of Monday's 16-8 victory, his eighth of the season.

The solo shot also marked his 50th career major league home run in his 298th career game, making him the fourth-fastest shortstop to reach 50, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats & Info). Only Nomar Garciaparra (255 games), Ernie Banks (265 games) and Alex Rodriguez (269 games) reached the early-career milestone in fewer contests.

The 22-year-old Puerto Rico native was selected by the Astros first overall in the 2012 MLB draft. It didn't take long for him to work his way up through the minor league system, debuting in the majors just three years later in June 2015.

He burst onto the scene as a rookie, racking up 22 home runs and 14 stolen bases over 99 games to earn the Rookie of the Year award in the American League. He followed that campaign with a 20-homer, 13-steal campaign in 2016 and owns eight home runs thus far in 2017.

If the names on the list are any indication, the Astros may have a generational shortstop currently manning the position. Still just 22 years old, Correa possesses both the bat and the defense to place him among today's elite shortstops already.

Houston's past down seasons combined with sound drafting has supplied the organization with a wealth of talent. The group of stars—along with some veterans—has led the Astros to an MLB-best 36-16 record. While they may need to make a move for a starting pitcher closer to the trade deadline, the Astros should at least be a buyer for a second consecutive year.