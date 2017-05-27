Homer Simpson Enshrined in Baseball Hall of Fame for 'Homer at the Bat'May 27, 2017
The National Baseball Hall of Fame honored Homer Simpson and The Simpsons episode "Homer at the Bat" on Saturday in Cooperstown, New York, with an enshrinement.
According to MLB.com's Chris Landers, the Hall of Fame celebrated the 25-year anniversary of the episode, which aired Feb. 20, 1992, and put together a display dedicated to it.
The Hall of Fame created a plaque for Homer and tweeted it for all to see:
Baseball Hall ⚾ @baseballhall
Homer Simpson, welcome to "immortality." #FirstLook #HOFHomer #HOFClassic @TheSimpsons https://t.co/PFapQbfruz5/27/2017, 2:16:17 PM
In "Homer at the Bat," Mr. Burns puts together a dream team to ensure the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team wins the championship against Shelbyville.
He surrounds Homer with several MLB stars, including Roger Clemens and Ken Griffey Jr.
As part of Saturday's festivities, the Hall of Fame organized a reunion of sorts with Steve Sax, Wade Boggs, Ozzie Smith all joining Homer:
Baseball Hall ⚾ @baseballhall
A legendary reunion to celebrate Homer's "induction" into the Hall of Fame. #HOFHomer #HOFClassic https://t.co/JcVGPJNlBB5/27/2017, 2:40:47 PM
The Simpsons writer Al Jean also tweeted a photo of the Hall of Fame exhibit:
Al Jean @AlJean
.@TheSimpsons simpson display at HOF https://t.co/coiyDeDZta5/27/2017, 2:48:19 PM
In the episode, Mr. Burns goes on to win the championship when Homer takes a pitch to the head to force in the winning run.
Per Landers, "Homer at the Bat" was significant because it marked the first time a show had ever done better ratings than The Cosby Show in the Thursday night time slot.