Homer Simpson Enshrined in Baseball Hall of Fame for 'Homer at the Bat'

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

The National Baseball Hall of Fame honored Homer Simpson and The Simpsons episode "Homer at the Bat" on Saturday in Cooperstown, New York, with an enshrinement.

According to MLB.com's Chris Landers, the Hall of Fame celebrated the 25-year anniversary of the episode, which aired Feb. 20, 1992, and put together a display dedicated to it.

The Hall of Fame created a plaque for Homer and tweeted it for all to see:

In "Homer at the Bat," Mr. Burns puts together a dream team to ensure the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team wins the championship against Shelbyville.

He surrounds Homer with several MLB stars, including Roger Clemens and Ken Griffey Jr.

As part of Saturday's festivities, the Hall of Fame organized a reunion of sorts with Steve Sax, Wade Boggs, Ozzie Smith all joining Homer:

The Simpsons writer Al Jean also tweeted a photo of the Hall of Fame exhibit:

In the episode, Mr. Burns goes on to win the championship when Homer takes a pitch to the head to force in the winning run.

Per Landers, "Homer at the Bat" was significant because it marked the first time a show had ever done better ratings than The Cosby Show in the Thursday night time slot.