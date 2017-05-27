    MLB Hall of Fame Pitcher Jim Bunning Dies at Age 85

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 27: Hall of Fame pitcher and former Kentucky senator Jim Bunning throws out the first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 27, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cubs defeated the Reds 11-8. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Hall of Fame pitcher and former U.S. Senator Jim Bunning died Friday following an October stroke.

    He was 85.

    David Bunning, Jim's son, tweeted the news Saturday morning:

    According to FortThomasMatters.com, Bunning was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m. Friday.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information as it becomes available.