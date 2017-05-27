MLB Hall of Fame Pitcher Jim Bunning Dies at Age 85

MLB Hall of Fame Pitcher Jim Bunning Dies at Age 85May 27, 2017
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Hall of Fame pitcher and former U.S. Senator Jim Bunning died Friday following an October stroke.
He was 85.
David Bunning, Jim's son, tweeted the news Saturday morning:
David Bunning @horstmuhlmann
Heaven got its No 1 starter today. Our lives & the nation are better off because of your love & dedication to family. https://t.co/qkCjHIM32E5/27/2017, 3:06:31 PM
According to FortThomasMatters.com, Bunning was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m. Friday.
