Rashad Jennings Wins Season 24 of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Rashad Jennings danced past NFL defenses the last seven seasons as a running back. On Tuesday, he was rewarded for his dancing off the field.

As North Jersey News noted, Jennings won the title for this season's Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday:

ESPN.com noted Jennings is the latest in a long line of NFL successes on the show. Former players Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward and Donald Driver all won previous titles, while Jerry Rice finished in second place.

According to Justin Kirkland of USA Today, the victory marked the first mirror ball trophy for Jennings' partner, Emma Slater.

Jennings wasn't the only athlete to challenge for the crown. Former MLB catcher David Ross finished in second place and drew plenty of support from Chicago Cubs fans throughout the competition. His performances were even displayed on the video board at Wrigley Field multiple times during rain delays.

Ross reflected on the experience before Tuesday's finale:

Elsewhere, gold medal gymnast Simone Biles was eliminated earlier in the season.

Jennings ultimately beat not only his fellow athletes but the rest of the competition throughout the season.