Undrafted Rookies Making the Most Noise so Far This Offseason

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Opportunities are available everywhere for undrafted rookies. These individuals must seize them.

For the most part, rosters are set with those veterans and top talents an organization expects to comprise its core. But all coaches are open to the possibility of a young man coming out of nowhere and improving the team after he flashed during minicamps, training camp and into the regular season.

"I played 14 years [in the NFL] and I was undrafted free agent," Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said to his rookies during minicamp, per Dave Spadaro of the team's official site. "Stick to it. Work hard and show us what you can do here and great things are going to happen."

Kurt Warner, Warren Moon and John Randle once walked into their first NFL locker rooms as undrafted free agents before they found their way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tight end Antonio Gates continues to be one of the game's all-time best without having played a single down of college football.

A certain level of dedication is needed to overcome the obstacles undrafted free agents face. Many do each and every year. For whatever reason, these young men were overlooked throughout the draft process, but their ability to play football never changed.

It's their performance on the field, how each fits into their particular situations and skill sets that matter. Those who develop a niche or fill a certain role will find their way onto a roster.

Evaluations never stop, and multiple undrafted participants around the league made their coaches and front offices take notice from Day 1 of rookie minicamp.