Undrafted Rookies Making the Most Noise so Far This Offseason

Undrafted Rookies Making the Most Noise so Far This OffseasonMay 24, 2017
Opportunities are available everywhere for undrafted rookies. These individuals must seize them.
For the most part, rosters are set with those veterans and top talents an organization expects to comprise its core. But all coaches are open to the possibility of a young man coming out of nowhere and improving the team after he flashed during minicamps, training camp and into the regular season.
"I played 14 years [in the NFL] and I was undrafted free agent," Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said to his rookies during minicamp, per Dave Spadaro of the team's official site. "Stick to it. Work hard and show us what you can do here and great things are going to happen."
Kurt Warner, Warren Moon and John Randle once walked into their first NFL locker rooms as undrafted free agents before they found their way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tight end Antonio Gates continues to be one of the game's all-time best without having played a single down of college football.
A certain level of dedication is needed to overcome the obstacles undrafted free agents face. Many do each and every year. For whatever reason, these young men were overlooked throughout the draft process, but their ability to play football never changed.
It's their performance on the field, how each fits into their particular situations and skill sets that matter. Those who develop a niche or fill a certain role will find their way onto a roster.
Evaluations never stop, and multiple undrafted participants around the league made their coaches and front offices take notice from Day 1 of rookie minicamp.
49ers See Potential in Multiple Undrafted Rookies
The San Francisco 49ers were a talent-deficient team in 2016. It should come as no surprise the team splurged on the undrafted free-agent market with multiple signings capable of making the active roster.
Even after adding 10 rookies via the draft, the 49ers became the most aggressive franchise pursuing the top talents who didn't hear their names called. Three already made a positive first impression with an opportunity to move into the team's rotation once the veterans join them on the roster.
Fourth-round running back Joe Williams became an instant media darling due to the path he took before being selected. He's also an explosive runner with massive upside. Yet Williams will be pushed for playing time by another rookie back.
"One 49ers assistant told me the best rookie on the field during minicamp was actually running back Matt Breida. Not ready to crown Joe Williams yet," KNBR's Kevin Jones tweeted.
Breida is a 195-pound back with 4.39-second 40-yard-dash speed, per NFL Draft Scout. During his three seasons as Georgia Southern's primary ball-carrier, the Florida native amassed 3,739 rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns. His speed to run the outside zone can make him a weapon in Kyle Shanahan's offense.
The right situation is crucial for certain talents to overcome their limitations. For example, Cole Hikutini is viewed as a perfect tight end for the 49ers system.
"I really liked him just for our offense," vice president of player personnel Adam Peters said, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch. "Maybe not everybody's, but I think as far as what Kyle is looking for in a tight end: a guy who's a separator that can get open underneath."
At 6'4" and 247 pounds, Hikutini isn't a strong in-line option, nor a top athlete. But he can be a valuable target as a second tight end paired with fellow rookie George Kittle, who fits a more traditional role.
On defense, Lorenzo Jerome is expected to provide depth at free safety. The St. Francis (PA) product looked like a mid- or late-round prospect throughout the draft process. During the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Senior Bowl, the defensive back grabbed a pair of interceptions in each. His instincts and ball skills can't be questioned. His speed can, though.
Due to a 4.70-second 40-yard dash, Jerome saw his draft stock plummet despite his stellar play against college football's best. Even so, his strengths project well as a single-high safety in Robert Saleh's defensive scheme.
"I've been going over the playbook, and it's the perfect fit for me," Jerome said, per the Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows. "I like where they have me. I like the system."
Opportunity and situation are important factors in any rookie's potential success.
Travis Rudolph Makes Name for Himself with New York Giants
Everyone knows Travis Rudolph's name. Now, he's trying to make a name for himself in the NFL.
He's the Florida State star who sat with a lonely autistic boy at a school lunch, which made him one of his class' most popular kids. Rudolph also faced tragedy prior to the NFL draft when his father was accidentally shot and killed less than a week before the event.
The former Seminole never heard his name called during the draft. He'll now have to earn a position, and he made a positive initial impression after signing with the New York Giants.
According to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, Rudolph developed into the early standout during rookie minicamp. Joe Schmeelk of the Giants' official site echoed that sentiment.
Plenty of competition resides within the Giants wide receiver corps, though.
With Odell Beckham, Jr., Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall set as the top three options, Dwayne Harris, Roger Lewis and Tavarres King are all experienced incumbents vying for roster spots.
Rudolph can establish himself as another option out of the slot.
The 6'0", 189-pound target is a smooth route-runner who creates separation at the top of his stem despite less-than-ideal straight-line speed (4.65-second 40-yard dash). Only six receivers in this year's class ran more routes out of the slot than Rudolph, per Pro Football Focus.
With Beckham, Shepard and Marshall all running more than 90 routes out of the slot last season, the team can constantly rotate its options with Rudolph possibly added to the mix.
K.D. Cannon's Rough Start Becomes New York Jets' Gain
K.D. Cannon's professional career began with a false start.
The San Francisco 49ers originally committed $40,000 in guaranteed money to sign the Baylor wide receiver, but the organization released him after his first weekend on the roster.
The move came as a massive surprise since San Francisco aggressively pursued the talented wide receiver, whom many considered a draftable prospect.
In experiencing the disappointment of being released, Cannon may have fallen into a far more favorable situation. The New York Jets claimed the wide receiver off of waivers, per the Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows.
Cannon's acquisition became even more fortuitous for the Jets, because the team planned to release injured wide receiver Devin Smith—which occurred Monday—in an attempt to place him on injured reserve and needed to add another vertical threat to an underwhelming wide receiver corps.
During his three seasons with the Bears, Cannon stretched the field on a consistent basis. He amassed 3,113 receiving yards with an average of 16 yards per catch. Concerns about his limited experience working the entire route tree hampered Cannon throughout the process and likely became a reason why the 49ers moved on from the speedster.
The 49ers already had promising young wide receivers on their roster, though; the Jets didn't. New York went into the draft knowing it had to add talent to its skill positions and did so with selections of ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen, as well as Gabe Marks' signing. However, the team's overall speed was lacking beyond Robby Anderson, who is dealing with an off-field issue.
Cannon may be a developmental talent, but his 4.41-second 40-yard-dash speed can help stretch the field if Anderson misses any time or even alongside him to open everything else up for the offense's other targets.
Pete Carroll's Growing Affinity for Undrafted Blocker
The Seattle Seahawks selected a pair of offensive linemen among their draft class. Jordan Roos wasn't one of them. However, he's been on the tip of Pete Carroll's tongue since the event ended.
"Yeah, I really liked Jordan Roos," Carroll said at Seahawks rookie minicamp, per Seahawks Wire's Lindsey Wisniewski. "I thought he looked really good. That was a really important signing for us, we had targeted him through the draft, and we weren't able to get him, but he looks like he fits right in."
Seattle provided Roos with a $20,000 signing bonus to lure him to the Great Northwest. It worked. When the organization announced its free-agent signings, Carroll stated, "That was a really exciting get. That might have been one of the bright spots we nailed him in free agency."
Why is the Seahawks head coach ecstatic about a player the organization choose to pass on 11 times? Because he fits the physical profile the team wants to improve its offensive interior.
The 6'4", 301-pound Roos came from Purdue as a two-year starter at right guard. He was also one of the strongest linemen in this year's class, as evidenced by his 41 reps on bench during the Boilermakers pro day. Roos graded as a top guard and second among this year's prospects in pass blocking, per Pro Football Focus.
"He looks like he fits right in," Carroll said of Roos, per the Tacoma News Tribune's Todd Milles. "I was really, really happy about that, because we're trying to keep that whole position as competitive as possible.
"[Roos] looks like he'll be able to battle, and I'm talking with the guys who are going to be playing."
Carroll's philosophy is to put the best five linemen on the field and allow them to jell. If Roos continues to prove he fits right in, he'll be counted among the starting five over those linemen the team decided to draft.
Los Angeles Rams' Jake Eldrenkamp Pushes to Start at Center
The Los Angles Rams offensive line is due for an overhaul with the possibility of an undrafted rookie starting at center.
The front office signed one of the game's most reliable left tackles, Andrew Whitworth, in free agency. Rodger Saffold should remain at left guard. Rob Havenstein is expected to move from right tackle to right guard, while 2014 second overall pick Greg Robinson takes over at right tackle. Center, meanwhile, is available for the taking.
John Sullivan is a veteran option if the team doesn't want to start a rookie in the middle. But Jake Eldrenkamp will be given a legitimate opportunity to seize the role.
"He's a guy that's got good movement," head coach Sean McVay said, per the Los Angeles Daily News' Rich Hammond. "He's got some flexibility to be able to play on the interior line, but he was a guy that Coach [Aaron] Kromer, our scouts, did a nice job identifying as a player that we feel like could project well with some of the things we're looking for."
At Washington, Eldrenkamp started 23 games at left guard. However, the 2016 Pac-12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year doesn't feel his transition will be difficult.
"I think it's the best fit for me," the 297-pound blocker said. "My game is about the mental side as much as the physical side. When you talk about applying my strengths to the game, I think center is the best place to do it."
Eldrenkamp mentioned he made the Huskies' line calls even though he played guard.
At worst, the undrafted rookie is the leading candidate to become the team's backup center. The Rams recently brought in Austin Blythe to compete, but the coaching staff already appears to have a high opinion of Eldrenkamp.
Legacy Linebacker Shows He's a Natural for Cincinnati Bengals
Undrafted rookies can't wait for something to happen; they must make something happen for those around the NFL to take notice.
The hardest part for many first-year players is being humbled. These young men became accustomed to being alpha males within their collegiate programs. Once they enter the NFL ranks, they're back at the bottom and must work their way to the top.
But some have attitudes everyone gravitates toward. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Hardy Nickerson quickly endeared himself to his teammates and coaching staff.
"The word from last weekend’s rookie minicamp is that Nickerson's command of the huddle was staggeringly good and had longtime Bengalites trying to remember the last time somebody did it like that so decisively with so little fanfare," Geoff Hobson of the Bengals official site reported. "He apparently stepped in there like a 10-year vet and smoothly ran the defense. The problem is he’s 5'11" and he’ll need to show that’s not a problem in the preseason."
That's the rub with every undrafted rookie: They're not perfect. Nickerson's bloodlines are impeccable, but he's not quite as tall as his four-time All-Pro father. The two basically played at the same weight (232 pounds), though.
At two different stops—Cal and Illinois—the team named Nickerson a captain, and he led those squads in total tackles.
The ability to get a unit in the right play and position shouldn't be overlooked. It's a valuable trait. When Nickerson's professionalism is coupled with his natural instincts and production, he seems like a logical choice to overcome the odds and become a contributing member of Cincinnati's roster.
Opportunity Arises for Browns CB Channing Stribling
Despite 24 draft picks over the last two years, the Cleveland Browns still have massive holes along their secondary.
In April, the team added Michigan's Jabrill Peppers in the first round to play strong safety and selected Houston's Howard Wilson in the fourth round to provide cornerback depth. But Wilson suffered a fractured kneecap during the second day of rookie minicamp, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Houston product is expected to return within 12-16 weeks.
With Wilson out of the picture, another rookie can rise to the occasion.
Joe Haden, Jamar Taylor, Briean Boddy-Calhoun and recent free-agent acquisition Jason McCourty comprise the team's cornerback crew. The Browns have yet to commit to McCourty as a corner or a safety, though, per Andrew Gribble of the team's official site.
Quality depth is still required. Undrafted free-agent Channing Stribling has the tools and mentality to succeed in the role.
"I like Cleveland, I like that underdog and bringing teams back and being a part of that and building up a program,” Stribling said, per Patrick Maks of the Browns site.
At 6'1", the Michigan product brings a different dynamic to the team's defensive backs. None of the veteran corners on the roster are taller than 6'0". Stribling excels as a press corner, and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams employed Cover 1 over 25 percent of the time last season, per Pro Football Focus' Eliot Crist. In fact, the lanky defensive back allowed the lowest completion percentage among college cornerbacks last season, per PFF.
With Wilson's timetable running through training camp and uncertainty in the secondary surrounding the team's veterans, Stribling's skill set makes him a legitimate option for a roster spot and a potential contributor.
Arthur Maulet's Natural Fit with New Orleans Saints
Very few undrafted free agents walk into an NFL building with expectations already placed upon them. Most have to earn their way onto the field.
The New Orleans Saints think so highly of cornerback Arthur Maulet that the coaching staff already has a plan in place for the first-year defensive back.
"There's a vision for him," head coach Sean Payton said, per FOX 8 Live's Chris Hagan. "He's built well, and we see him being the smart player he is. We see him being a nickel candidate and someone that can play on the inside."
At 5'10" and 189 pounds with 4.62-second 40-yard-dash speed, Maulet isn't built to play outside the numbers in the NFL. That's why the organization chose Marshon Lattimore with the 11th overall pick. But Maulet's competitiveness, toughness and natural coverage skills make him an ideal nickel corner, as Payton stated.
"I'm a football player, and my 40 time doesn’t show how well I can move with my hips and my feet out of transition," the undrafted rookie said, per John DeShazier of the Saints official site. "I wanted to show them I can move and make plays with the football.”
Maulet graded as the second-best cornerback in this year's class, per Pro Football Focus. But he was even better covering the slot. As an outside corner, the Memphis product allowed a 60.2 quarterback rating. When he slid to nickel corner, the quarterback rating dropped to 39.6.
The New Orleans native should feel right at home in the Saints defense.