Calvin Johnson Says 'Of Course' He Hid Concussions from Lions Team Doctors

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson admitted to concealing potential concussions he suffered during his playing career.

"Guys get concussions, they don't tell the coaches," Johnson said, per the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett. "It happens. I don't tell the coach sometimes cause I know I got a job to do. The team needs me out there on the field. And sometimes you allow that to jeopardize yourself, but that's just the nature of the world."

Johnson said he also kept Lions team doctors in the dark regarding any concussion-like symptoms he may have felt.

Johnson's comments come after Gisele Bundchen gave an interview with CBS This Morning in which she said her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, suffered an unreported concussion during the 2016 season:

According to NFL.com's Austin Knoblauch, the number of reported concussions in the NFL fell from 275 in 2015 to 244 in 2016.

While the league has taken steps to increase awareness of head injuries and devise ways to help recognize them, the NFL concussion protocol hasn't eliminated the problem completely.

In the Miami Dolphins' AFC Wild Card Round defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Matt Moore absorbed a big hit from Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree in the second quarter. Moore returned to the game a play later.

Following an examination of the incident, the NFL found the Dolphins didn't properly follow protocol before determining Moore could get back on the field.

With unreported concussions becoming a story around Johnson and by extension Brady, the league may re-evaluate its current concussion protocol and consider tweaking it to ensure head injuries are properly addressed.