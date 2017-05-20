Former NFL, FSU Safety Myron Rolle Earns PhD in Neurosurgery

Jeff Curry/Associated Press

Former NFL safety Myron Rolle announced Saturday he graduated from the Florida State University College of Medicine with a degree in neurosurgery.

According to CNN's Jacqueline Howard, Rolle will begin his residency program at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital next month.

Rolle played three years for the Seminoles (2006-2008). He put his college football career on hold in 2009 to study at Oxford after becoming a Rhodes scholar.

Rolle famously went straight from his interview for the Rhodes scholarship to College Park, Maryland, riding a chartered plane in order to play for the Seminoles in their 37-3 victory over the Maryland Terrapins on Nov. 22, 2008.

Upon returning from Oxford in 2010, Rolle made himself eligible for the NFL draft. The Tennessee Titans selected him with the 207th overall pick in the sixth round.

Rolle never appeared in a regular-season game for the Titans and spent a brief time with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the team released him in 2012.

Now that his football career is over, Rolle wants to use his medical career to help emphasize player safety on the field.

"The fundamentals have to be emphasized: tackling the correct way. Having the right equipment. Making sure that you don't have very violent practices or contact practices," he said, per Howard. "I will tell you in person, 'Yes, play, but be careful; be safe, and understand some of these things that need to go into it for you to enjoy it.'"