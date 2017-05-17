Boom-or-Bust Predictions for NFL Offseason's Riskiest Moves

5 of 9

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon knows that in the eyes of some people, he will never be more than the young man who punched a woman while at the University of Oklahoma. But that doesn't mean he's going to stop trying to be more than that.

"People try to perpetrate me as some type of bad guy, some monster for one mistake I made three years ago," Mixon told ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill. "I want people to get around me, to come talk to me, to be comfortable. I'm not trying to really prove anything. I just want people to get around me and get a feel for me. If they don't like me then, hey, so be it. I'm sorry they feel like that. I want to go out and help kids maybe. I want to help and talk at shelters with women. I hope to make a difference."

The Bengals selecting Mixon in Round 2 of the 2017 draft wasn't a huge surprise. Between Adam Jones and Vontaze Burfict, Cincinnati has shown a willingness in recent years to look past character concerns.

The problem, at least according to Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, is that both Jones and Burfict have shown that Cincy isn't necessarily the best landing spot for Mixon.

"As talented a coach as [Marvin] Lewis is, at times, players in that locker room take advantage of him," Freeman wrote. "He's respected by players (really by almost everyone in football), but they don't always heed him. Mixon is a man who showed he cannot always control his violence, and he went to a team with two players notorious for the same thing. Pacman Jones and Vontaze Burfict, two of the leaders in that locker room, aren't necessarily good examples for Mixon to follow."

However, there are role models in that locker room. And wide receiver A.J. Green told Jason Marcum of SB Nation that he and quarterback Andy Dalton plan to mentor the young tailback.

"I'm a God-fearing guy and I feel like everybody deserves a second chance. I don't condone what he's done. He can't take that back," Green said. "I know he would like to. I feel like the Christian man in me, with my faith, that's the Christian way to do. I'm going to give the guy a chance. You don't look upon somebody, you help them. I feel like bringing him into the locker room with Andy and I being the leaders of the offense will really help him."

Mixon's talent has never been in question. Just his temperament. Bengals fans can only hope he keeps the latter under control, for reasons that go well beyond fame and football.

Verdict: Undecided