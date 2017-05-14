MLB Teams Hit 52 Home Runs on Sunday, the 2nd-Most 1-Day Total in Last 10 Years

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The long ball is alive and well in baseball.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the 52 home runs from Sunday were the most in 2017 and matched the record for the second-most for a single day in the last 10 years.

It did help there were 17 games played, though, with two different doubleheaders on the day.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals split one of the doubleheaders, while the New York Yankees and Houston Astros split the other on the day they honored Derek Jeter at Yankee Stadium.

The last game of the day featured some of the biggest displays of power, with the Astros hitting four home runs against Masahiro Tanaka to fuel the win. George Springer hit a home run in each of the first two innings.

Jason Kipnis also hit two home runs to lead the Cleveland Indians to an 8-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Homers have been a big story of the early part of the season, with 18 players already reaching double digits. No one has hit 50 home runs in a year since 2013, but quite a few are on pace to reach that milestone in 2017, according to ESPN.com.