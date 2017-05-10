Alberto Riveron Named NFL VP of Officiating After Dean Blandino's Resignation

Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

The NFL announced Wednesday that Alberto Riveron will take over as the league's new senior vice president of officiating.

Riveron will occupy the post vacated by Dean Blandino, who resigned in April.

In addition to overseeing all aspects of the officiating department, Riveron will be integral in the implementation of the centralized replay system, which will involve all plays being reviewed at a command center in New York rather than by the on-field official.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell commented on Riveron's elevation from senior director of officiating: "Al has done a terrific job as a key member of our officiating staff for the past four seasons. Prior to that, Al was an outstanding on-field official who earned the respect of his fellow officials, as well as coaches and players alike. To have Al leading our officiating department, and then to add talented, knowledgeable instant replay and officiating experts like Russell [Yurk] and Wayne [Mackie], is a tremendous positive for us as we look forward to the 2017 season."

Riveron is a 57-year-old native of Cuba who served as an on-field official from 2004 through 2012 in the NFL.

He was promoted to referee in 2008 and worked the 2012 AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.