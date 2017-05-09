2017 NFL Preseason Schedule Dates, Starting Times Released

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL released its full slate of preseason games Tuesday, which begin with Aug. 3's Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and run through Aug. 31.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame previously announced the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals as the HOF Game participants in Canton, Ohio. It will mark a return for the annual game after the league canceled the 2016 contest because of safety concerns.

Preseason matchups were announced April 10.

In total, eight preseason games will feature on national television. Week 2 will feature 2017 top overall pick Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns hosting the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. It will be Garrett's second home game in Cleveland after making his debut in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

Nationally Televised Preseason Games Date Game Time (ET) Network Thursday, Aug. 3 Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals 8 p.m. NBC Thursday, Aug. 17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars 8 p.m. ESPN Monday, Aug. 21 New York Giants at Cleveland Browns 8 p.m. ESPN Friday, Aug. 25 Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks 8 p.m. CBS Saturday, Aug. 26 Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams 8 p.m. CBS Sunday, Aug. 27 Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. FOX Sunday, Aug. 27 Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins 4:30 p.m. FOX Sunday, Aug. 27 San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings 8 p.m. NBC NFL.com

Week 3, which will feature a preseason-high five nationally televised contests, will be highlighted by perhaps Mitchell Trubisky's ascent to the starting position for the Chicago Bears. The third preseason week is typically when starters receive their most extensive work. It Trubisky is in the starting lineup for the Bears against the Tennessee Titans, odds are he will have beaten out Mike Glennon for the job.

Other notable games include prime-time contests for the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks (Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS) and San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC).

There will be no nationally televised games in Week 4, which will feature every team playing Aug. 31 in preparation for the regular season.