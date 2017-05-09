    2017 NFL Preseason Schedule Dates, Starting Times Released

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-31. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The NFL released its full slate of preseason games Tuesday, which begin with Aug. 3's Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and run through Aug. 31.      

    The Pro Football Hall of Fame previously announced the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals as the HOF Game participants in Canton, Ohio. It will mark a return for the annual game after the league canceled the 2016 contest because of safety concerns.

    Preseason matchups were announced April 10. 

    In total, eight preseason games will feature on national television. Week 2 will feature 2017 top overall pick Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns hosting the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. It will be Garrett's second home game in Cleveland after making his debut in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

    Nationally Televised Preseason Games
    DateGameTime (ET)Network
    Thursday, Aug. 3Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals8 p.m.NBC
    Thursday, Aug. 17Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars8 p.m.ESPN
    Monday, Aug. 21New York Giants at Cleveland Browns8 p.m.ESPN
    Friday, Aug. 25Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks8 p.m.CBS
    Saturday, Aug. 26Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams8 p.m.CBS
    Sunday, Aug. 27Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans1 p.m.FOX
    Sunday, Aug. 27Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins4:30 p.m.FOX
    Sunday, Aug. 27San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings 8 p.m.NBC
    Week 3, which will feature a preseason-high five nationally televised contests, will be highlighted by perhaps Mitchell Trubisky's ascent to the starting position for the Chicago Bears. The third preseason week is typically when starters receive their most extensive work. It Trubisky is in the starting lineup for the Bears against the Tennessee Titans, odds are he will have beaten out Mike Glennon for the job.

    Other notable games include prime-time contests for the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks (Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS) and San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC). 

    There will be no nationally televised games in Week 4, which will feature every team playing Aug. 31 in preparation for the regular season.                   