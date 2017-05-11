    Taco Charlton, Cowboys Reportedly Agree to 4-Year Contract

    Scott Polacek
May 11, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys No. 1 draft pick defensive end Taco Charlton, center, speaks to reporters with team owner Jerry Jones, left, and head coach Jason Garrett looking on during a news conference at the team's football headquarters in Frisco, Texas, Friday, April 28, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    LM Otero/Associated Press

    It's officially Taco time in Dallas. 

    Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram reported Thursday the Dallas Cowboys came to terms on a contract with rookie Taco CharltonTodd Archer of ESPN.com noted it is a four-year deal.

    Dallas selected Charlton with the No. 28 overall pick out of the University of Michigan after he played four seasons for the Wolverines and dominated the Big Ten as a senior. In all, the defensive lineman tallied 40 total tackles, 13.5 of which were for a loss, and 10 sacks during his final campaign.

    Charlton was one of two Wolverines the Cowboys selected in the 2017 draft. They also picked cornerback Jourdan Lewis, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh praised the pair as they head to the next level, per Pat Doney of NBC 5 in Dallas.

    "Both Taco and Jourdan will do a great job because they like football, they like to practice football, they like to do the dirty, tough stuff and they've got good courage—great courage—great physical skills and they've done it in games," Harbaugh said. "You're not just looking at two guys who have potential, they've realized their potential."

    Part of Charlton's potential comes from his physical makeup.

    His NFL.com draft profile lists him at 6'6", and he can land the initial hit on an offensive lineman at the line of scrimmage with that length and then drive him into the backfield. He also possesses explosive athleticism and a quick first step, which will allow him to beat linemen around the edge as well.

    Those traits also work well against the run, so Charlton doesn't need to be pigeonholed as someone who just comes in for passing downs.

    While Dallas is coming off an NFC East crown, it could use a better showing up front after it finished a middling 13th in the league with 36 sacks and 14th in the league in total yards allowed per game. Charlton gives them someone who can improve both numbers as soon as his rookie season.