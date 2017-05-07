Cody Bellinger Sets Dodgers Record with 9th-Inning Homer

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger socked his fifth home run of the season in the ninth inning of Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres.

Bellinger has gotten off to a historic start, becoming the first Dodgers player in the modern era (since 1900) to hit five home runs in his first 11 career games at the major league level, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN Stats & Info).

The homer extended the Dodgers' lead in the contest to its final 10-2 score, also giving the 21-year-old five RBI on the night. He's recorded nine RBI over the last two tilts and 12 in the past four games. He's also added two stolen bases in the past two games.

Considered the club's top prospect by both MLB.com and Baseball America, Bellinger's early success could make it more difficult to demote him back to Triple-A. He was expected to return to Oklahoma City when Joc Pederson was activated from the disabled list Friday, but the Dodgers instead placed veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez on the DL because of a back injury.

The move opened up first base to the power-hitting youngster, and Gonzalez is expected to miss more than the minimum 10 days because of the injury.

It's still early in Bellinger's career, but he's paid early dividends in Los Angeles and could become a fixture in the lineup for years to come.